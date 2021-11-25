Here's where you can see Christmas parades, tree lightings around Ellis County

Waxahachie’s annual Christmas Parade and Community Tree Lighting returns this year after taking off in 2020 because of the pandemic.

This year’s event is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with Jingle Jam at Railyard Park, which will feature music from DJ Jon (Jingle) Bell. There will be letters to Santa sheets available for children to fill out and drop off in the North Pole mailbox or deliver to Santa in the Courthouse Square.

At 6 p.m. there will be pony rides, a petting zoo and bounce houses at the square.

The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at Getzendaner Park. The parade will proceed north on Grand Avenue, east on Main Street, south on Rogers Street and end at the historic train depot.

The tree lighting is set for 7:15 p.m. on the courthouse lawn.

The evening will conclude with photos with Santa until 9 p.m. at the Courthouse Park on the corner of College Street and Franklin Street.

City leaders said they are excited to bring the parade back after cancelling it last year. The city opted to have a virtual tree lighting with other events in 2020.

“The Community Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade is a beloved Waxahachie tradition, and our residents and visitors have been waiting since 2019 for this moment,” said Laurie Mosley, director of the Waxahachie Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Needless to say, it’s going to be an extremely special evening for everyone as we gather again in our historic downtown for this occasion.”

Midlothian tree lighting, parade

The city of Midlothian will host a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Heritage Park.

Then on Dec. 4 the Southern Star Christmas Festivities will take place at the park from 1-5 p.m. Residents can enjoy arts and crafts and food, and children can have their pictures taken with Santa and write letters to Santa.

At 6 p.m. Dec. 4 the city will host “A Storybook Christmas” Light Up Parade. The parade will begin at Avenue B and North 8th Street and end at Avenue F and Overlook.

Awards will be given to parade entries in the following categories: “Storybook Wonder” award – Best Use of Theme; “Celebration Illumination” award – Best Use of Lights; “Unforgettable Holiday” award – Most Original, and “Most Enchanted” award – Judges Overall Choice.

Maypearl parade

The city of Maypearl will host its annual Light Up Parade at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

The parade will begin in the parking lot of Maypearl High School, located at 600 Phillips St., and end at Cowboy Bank, 100 S. Main St.

The entry fee for the parade is a new, unwrapped toy for the Angel Tree, which can be dropped off at the conclusion of the parade.

Christmas in Red Oak

The annual Christmas in Red Oak event is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Watkins Park, 101 Live Oak.

The Winter Wonderland Parade will begin the festivities. After the parade children can have their pictures taken with Santa in the Watkins Park Gazebo.

Throughout the day there will be booths set up from local businesses, organizations, nonprofits and churches to offer free treats, crafts and games.

Italy Christmas Festival

The city of Italy will host its annual Christmas festival at 2 p.m. Dec. 4.

This year’s theme is Buon Natale, which means Merry Christmas in Italian.

Throughout the day there will be vendors with food, crafts, jewelry and more. There will also be live music all day.

The Christmas parade will begin at 8 p.m.

Whoville in Venus

Whoville in Venus will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at Venus Town Square.

Festivities include Pancakes with Santa, the Christmas Queen Pageant, hot chocolate, face painting, a bounce house, hay wagon rides, pictures with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who and pictures and storytime with Santa Claus.

The Christmas parade begins at 6:15 p.m.