Visioning process shows what community values most in Waxahachie ISD

Waxahachie ISD is getting closer to establishing its path to the future.

Superintendent Jerry Hollingsworth said the district is wrapping up its visioning process, which began earlier this year to establish core values for the district and ultimately a guide for decision making going forward.

The process has included multiple steps, including a community survey that was recently completed. Hollingsworth said there were 2,420 responses to the survey.

“That’s a really good response rate for a survey like that,” Hollingsworth said.

He said there were 60 hour-long interviews with parents, students, community members and retired teachers.

Last week a focus group consisting of 15 students gathered to hear the feedback from the survey and the interviews.

Hollingsworth said there have been several takeaways from the interviews and surveys so far.

“The community loves this school district,” Hollingsworth said. “People are concerned about growth and want to make sure we have plans in place to address that. And as we grow people don’t want us to lose the things that make Waxahachie great. There’s a strong sense of community and a strong relationship with the city and the district and the people we serve.”

Also last week the 30-member design workshop team spent 24 hours over two days drafting a set of core values and a draft vision statement.

Those will be presented to the Board of Trustees at its Dec. 13 meeting.

“All of us have core values that we operate on in our personal lives,” Hollingsworth said. “All of you up here could tell me what are core and what you value the most. This is our organization, Waxahachie ISD, saying, ‘Here’s what we value the most.’ And when we can say what we value we are able to make good decisions. And that’s the purpose of our visioning process.”