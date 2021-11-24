State Rep. Brian Harrison hosts open house for new district office

Daily Light Report

State Rep. Brian Harrison on Monday celebrated the opening of his new House District 10 office at the historic Rogers Hotel, 100 N. College St., Suite 306 in Waxahachie, across the street from the Ellis County Courthouse.

Supporters, constituents and elected officials joined Harrison at the open house event.

“As the representative for the residents of HD-10, I am committed to being accessible and responsive. I’m excited our office is now open so that anyone can come by, get to know me and my staff, and let us know how we can serve them.”

Harrison was elected to the House District 10 seat with an 11-point margin over John Wray in a runoff election in September. He was sworn into office in October.

According to a press release Harrison began filing legislation immediately, including the Texas COVID Vaccine Freedom Act.

“Rep. Harrison is asking Gov. (Greg) Abbott to call the Legislature back for a fourth special session to protect Texans by banning COVID vaccine mandates,” the release stated. “The Republican Party of Texas is also calling for a fourth special session to pass Rep. Harrison’s bill. Rep. Harrison is quickly gaining a reputation for bold leadership, not only in Ellis and Henderson counties, but all across Texans as he fights for freedom and liberty.”

According to a press release Harrison has also announced his intentions to run for reelection in 2022.

A native Texan, Harrison graduated from Ovilla Christian School, earned a degree in economics from Texas A&M University, worked in the administrations of both President George W. Bush and President Donald J. Trump, and ran a small family business in Ellis County, where he lives with his wife, Tara, and their four children – Hudson (7), Tucker (5), Hayes (3) and Violet (1).