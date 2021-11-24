Rehab hospital gets P&Z approval; Starbucks, townhome project tabled

The Waxahachie Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval of a specific use permit (SUP) for a rehabilitation facility.

ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital, pending City Council approval, would be located on five acres east of the intersection of Indian Drive and Brown Street. The facility is proposed to be 40,000 square feet.

The hospital is expected to provide services to patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, cancer and others. It would provide physical therapy and occupational therapy. The facility is expected to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The City Council previously approved a planned development for 30 acres in that area, and the hospital would be the first facility to be constructed on the site.

David Ransom with Ransom Management Group said this is a key area to bring in a rehabilitation center.

“We’re strategically locating here because of the development that is in and around the Waxahachie area,” Ransom said. “We typically locate next to medical developments so that we can have a synergistic approach as far as being able to take in those patients that need to get out of the ICU center.”

Ransom said the remainder of the site could include restaurants and retail to serve the employees and visitors to the hospital, as well as medical offices.

The Fitzgerald apartments

The commission recommended approval of a plat for The Fitzgerald apartments, located east of 240 Park Place Blvd.

The 12.7-acre property will contain one lot, and there are expected to be 184 units in the complex.

Starbucks

The commission tabled a request for a specific use permit (SUP) for a Starbucks drive-through restaurant located south of Butcher Road and east of Highway 77.

Commissioners were concerned with the exterior of the building featuring stucco, so the applicant was asked to revise its building materials.

The SUP will be considered at the Dec. 14 P&Z meeting.

Retail/townhomes

The commission tabled a rezoning request for a project that would include retail and townhomes until the Dec. 14 meeting.

The proposal, located on 4.7 acres along Broadhead Road, east of Robbie E. Howard Junior High School, was for a rezoning from future development to planned development with general retail.

Plans called for 1 acre of retail along Broadhead and 2.7 acres for the townhomes in the back, with 21 units. It also includes green space.

The city staff had lingering concerns from previous plan submittals, including rear alley access, lack of visitor parking spaces and a turning radius.