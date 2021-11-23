Atchley named as Ellis 4-H director

Ellis County’s new 4-H youth development director has lots of experience with the agricultural organization for young people.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension district administrator Dr. Donald Kelm introduced Sidney Atchley last week as the new 4-H agent for Ellis County. Atchley is currently serving in the Texas Panhandle as an agent in Carson County, immediately east of Amarillo.

Kelm said Atchley is an internal applicant who brings experience in extension. Kelm said he taught Atchley as an adjunct professor at Tarleton State University in Stephenville and she was one of his top students.

“I’m very fortunate as well to present one with some proven experience, proven performance in District 1,” Kelm said. “I had the privilege of knowing her during her time when she was working on her bachelor’s degree there at Tarleton. Her work ethic is super good and she’s a super team player.”

Atchley’s start date in Ellis County will be Feb. 1.

Atchley, a native of El Paso, completed an internship with AgriLife Extension in 2016 while earning her bachelor’s degree in agricultural services and development from Tarleton. Kelm said Atchley will have her master’s degree from Tarleton by the time she starts in Ellis County.

Atchley said while her emphasis was in agriculture extension and industries, she has always wanted to be in the family and consumer sciences field and 4-H. The agricultural services and development program, along with internships with AgriLife Extension in family and consumer services, was the strongest way to reach her goal.

“I (was) very excited to have Sidney join our AgriLife Extension team,” said Brandon Dukes, district administrator in Amarillo. “Her experiences as an intern working in Comanche County have prepared her well to serve the citizens in Carson County. Her innovative ideas and approaches will help our agency achieve our mission of ‘helping Texans better their lives.’”

While an intern in Comanche County, Atchley helped with various 4-H contests, camps, workshops and activities, as well as planned and delivered programming to clients in the Walk Across Texas and Better Living for Texans programs.

“My internship with AgriLife Extension has prepared me to serve as a program leader and develop engaging educational programs for all audiences,” Atchley said. “I am ready and excited to start a career in AgriLife Extension, where I can help improve lives.”