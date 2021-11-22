Waxahachie police prepare for Shop with a Cop, Angel Tree

The Waxahachie Police Department is gearing up for two holiday traditions.

Each year officers with the WPD team up with Harvest Family Ministries and a local retailer to host Shop With a Cop, a program that provides local foster children and children in need with a Christmas experience they may not get otherwise.

On the morning of Dec. 11 officers will be paired up with 50 children from across Ellis County who are in need of gifts, clothing and food. The children will ride with the officers in a patrol car to Walmart where they will shop for presents. This will be the sixth year for the event. Others in the community are expected to volunteer for the program as well, including John Houston Custom Homes.

Officer O.C. Glidewell said Harvest Family Ministries collects monetary donations throughout the year to help pay for the gifts, and Walmart usually provides money for the cause as well.

“A lot of times once we get there the kids want to spend the money on their mom, dad, brother or sister first,” Glidewell said. “They spend the least amount on themselves.”

After two hours of shopping the children and officers head back to the police department for a hotdog cookout. There, officers will play basketball and host other teambuilding challenges with the children.

“This is an amazing event that builds positive memories and experiences with not only the kids but the police officers,” Glidewell said. “Anytime we have the opportunity to help bridge the gap between the community and kids we look forward to it. It’s very humbling to get the opportunity to get to know these children and see their smiling faces while shopping for gifts.”

Also, the police department is participating in the Salvation Army Angel Tree. Glidewell said after Thanksgiving residents can adopt an angel from the Angel Tree located in the police department’s lobby at 630 Farley St.