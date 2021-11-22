Two service dogs killed in apartment fire

Two dogs were killed in an apartment fire that occurred Sunday evening in Waxahachie.

According to fire officials the Waxahachie Fire-Rescue Department received a call around 5:26 p.m. from the Bridgepoint Apartments, located at 2200 Brown St.

Upon arrival firefighters discovered a fire in the kitchen of one of the units. Fire Chief Ricky Boyd said it appears the fire started on the stove. Boyd said the fire was contained to the kitchen.

According to social media posts there were two service dogs inside the apartment that did not survive, one belonging to the resident of the apartment and one belonging to his brother.

The posts also indicate the contents inside the apartment were destroyed.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire, Boyd said.

Boyd said three engines and one truck responded to the fire.