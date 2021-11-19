Red Oak ISD gives staff $500, increases insurance

Courtesy of Red Oak ISD

On Nov. 8, Red Oak ISD staff spent the morning participating in staff development to enhance skills essential for teaching and learning, then all staff convened at the Red Oak High School Performing Arts Center for a fall all-employee gathering and a surprise announcement by the School Board.

After a short video by students saying ‘thank you’ to staff, Board President John Anderson announced staff would be receiving $500 directly deposited into their accounts by the next morning. The staff were elated and quickly stood and gave the Board a standing ovation.

The next week, the board agreed to a recommendation by administration to increase the medical insurance contribution for participating employees to $325 from the current $250-$260 amount depending on which plan they select. Board members are also reviewing other employee benefits including the number of annual local days and retirement pay for unused state and local days.

After the excitement, staff enjoyed a box lunch before returning to staff development or participating in the Comm-Unity Service Day projects. Three hundred employees, students and parents completed almost 30 projects across the district and the community in the second annual event.