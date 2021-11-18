Ellis TDW holding online auction

Staff report

Texas Democratic Women of Ellis County would like to invite everyone to shop early for Christmas at its online auction at https://www.biddingowl.com/TXDWofEllisCounty.

The auction began on Monday and will run until noon Dec. 15. Although bidding is online, items may be viewed at 215 Main Street, Waxahachie on Nov. 27 and Dec. 10. A member will be on hand to log any bids and answer any questions.

Items include original paintings, handcrafted items, gift baskets, gift certificates and various services. You will be sure to find something for everyone on your gift list. Funds from the auction benefit TDW’s Scholarship Awards and Outreach programs.

TDW of Ellis County has several programs that it funds as an investment in the community, one of which is the TDW Scholarship Fund. This year TDW presented four scholarships, three to seniors at Waxahachie High School and one to a senior from Global High School. TDW also contributes to a program, North Ellis County Outreach, that serves the underprivileged in Ellis County.

“Again this year, due to the still prevalent COVID-19 we have been limited in our fundraising but we feel it is important to continue our programs,” TDW treasurer Lynda Begnaud said. “Therefore we invite you to our auction site to purchase those special Christmas gifts for the people in your life. We hope you will be generous and help us pursue our goals so we may continue to do more for the youth and citizens of Ellis County.“

Please note no shipping is included. All items will be picked up from Ellis County Democratic HQ at 215 E. Main Street, Waxahachie. Any questions regarding bidding or items, please contact Tina Williams at maxnmaisy@hotmail.com.