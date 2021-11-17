Life High School Waxahachie to host "The Lion King Jr."

Daily Light Report

The Life High School Waxahachie (LHSW) Theatre Program will present “The Lion King Jr.” on Saturday.

The production, based on the book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi and the Broadway production directed by Julie Teymor, features music and lyrics by Elton John and Tim Rice. Open to the community, the performance will take place at the Waxahachie Chautauqua Auditorium. The LHSW Theatre Program of close to 50 students began when the campus opened in 2015.

Since then, the LHSW theatre program has taken first place in the University Interscholastic League One Act Play (UIL OAP) district contest, qualified for regionals for the UIL OAP (2021) and qualified for the state UIL OAP (2019).

LHSW Theatre Program Director and Life School Alumni, Jacqueline Rose Cabrera said, “Our students are very excited for The Lion King Jr. They are very excited about theatre in many different ways, from student directing plays in class, to costume design to acting- you name it. As a graduate of Life School, it has been a huge blessing to be able to work for a district that poured so much into me as a student.”

Part of Life School’s mission is to partner with parents and the community. The LHSW Theatre Program lives out this mission performing for the community every year at The Waxahachie Chautauqua Auditorium and Railyard Park in Waxahachie.

“The Lion King Jr.” can be seen at Chautauqua at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The Chautauqua Auditorium, located at the Getzendaner Memorial Park at 400 South Grand Ave. in Waxahachie. Tickets can be purchased at cognitoforms.com/LifeSchool1/lhswtheatertickets.