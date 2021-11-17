5-year-old boy, adult fatally struck by vehicle

A 5-year-old child and an adult were fatally struck by a vehicle Monday evening on FM 664 in Ferris.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2020 Ford Explorer was traveling east on FM 664 around 6:05 p.m. and approached a small hillcrest on an unlighted road.

At that time the adult male and the child were crossing FM 664 from the north side to the south side. Authorities said the child had lost control of a basketball and ran into the road to retrieve it. Beltran went into the road to catch the child before he got onto the street, but the Explorer struck both Beltran and the child. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS identified the adult as 36-year-old Edward Beltran of Ferris. DPS did not identify the child.

Beltran and the child were taken to the Green Funeral Home in Ferris, the DPS stated.

The driver, a 51-year-old male from Lancaster, did not receive injuries, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.