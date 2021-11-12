Waxahachie band caps off strong season

Waxahachie High School placed 17th out of 38 schools in the preliminary round at the UIL Class 6A State Marching Band Contest, which took place Monday and Tuesday at The Alamodome in San Antonio.

Waxahachie missed the finals round, which includes the top 12 bands.

Hebron High School won the contest with 12 points, followed by Vandegrift (21), Marcus (29) and Flower Mound (34). Hebron, Marcus and Flower Mound are all from the Lewisville ISD.

Richard Armstrong, band director for Waxahachie, said this competition was “extremely tough.”

“Texas has the best bands in the nation and this contest was stacked with the best of the best,” Armstrong said.

Waxahachie scored 131 points in the preliminary round. Bands are judged based on their music, visual presentations and a combination of the two.

“They did a great job with their performance. The music came alive under the direction of our great conductors Niki Holmberg, Dhruval Rangrej, and Leah Gonzales,” Armstrong said. “The ensemble played with great emotion and musical excellence from start to finish.”

The band’s show was called “The Beauty Within.” It included musical pieces “Spitfire-Prelude and Fugue” by William Walton, “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera and “Finale to 4th Symphony” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

But Armstrong said the performance wasn’t the same as the show at the area competition last month that qualified Waxahachie for state.

“This band continued to tweak and add more to each performance daily which ultimately ended up being the show they performed at state,” Armstrong said. “The tenacity of this year’s group is fantastic and one of the reasons they were able to achieve the level of performance that they did.”

Life High School

The marching band at Life High School Waxahachie reached a new milestone this season when it received its highest marks ever at the UIL Region 20 Marching Contest on Oct. 18.

LHSW received two judge ratings of “excellent,” which is a rating of “2” on the UIL scale, and a “superior” rating, which is a “1” on the UIL scale.

Ninety students performed the 2021-22 marching band show entitled “Uncharted Frontier.”

The school’s program began in 2013 and first began competing in UIL in 2017.

“We are very proud of our students for this accomplishment especially with this being the fourth time that the band has ever competed in the UIL marching contest,” said LSHW Band Director Anthony Gaddy. “We are looking forward to the spring semester where we will have two bands compete in the UIL Region 20 Concert and Sight-Reading evaluations.”

The Life High School Waxahachie Band will also participate in the upcoming Waxahachie Christmas Parade on Nov 30.