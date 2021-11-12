Music programs receive grants, dispatchers sought, upcoming parade and more

The Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Board annually makes grants available through the Elementary Music Instructional Support Program.

This year, music teachers from Wedgeworth Elementary School (Leah Kelso), Marvin Elementary (Tracy Pitts), Shackelford Elementary (Amy Miller), Wilemon STEAM Academy (Chris Burkhalter) and Dunaway Elementary School (Karla Jones) applied and were awarded $800 grants for their elementary music programs.

“These teachers went the extra mile for their students, and we are so excited for their success,” the district stated. “Congratulations to our Waxahachie ISD teachers and campuses on their Grant wins in Music Education and thanks to the committee of the Texas Music Educators Association.”

Craft show

Coleman Junior High, 1000 N. Highway 77, will host an old fashion craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20.

Money from the event will go toward the Student in Need fund in Waxahachie ISD. Cost is $3.

WISD’s Kriegel participates in leadership program

Waxahachie ISD Trustee Kim Kriegel joined 35 other school board members from across Texas at the Leadership TASB class of 2022.

Selected by the Texas Association of School Boards, the group is participating in a year-long education leadership study program. Participants who complete all required elements of the study will graduate next year by earning Master Trustee status – the highest designation recognized by TASB.

Waxahachie seeking 911 telecommunicators

The Waxahachie Police Department is hiring 911 public safety telecommunicators.

Minimum qualifications include: must be 18 years of age and be a U.S. citizen, have a high school diploma or G.E.D. and have no felony arrests.

Candidates must be willing to work as part of a team.

Starting pay is $18.83 to $28.25 per hour and $39,172.64 to $58,757.92 per year. Paid vacation and sick leave, health insurance, retirement benefits and multiple career opportunities are available.

Go to waxahachiepd.org for more information.

Red Oak seeks parade participants

The city of Red Oak is looking for area-wide businesses, organizations, nonprofits, churches, school groups, and community members to participate in this year’s “Christmas in Red Oak, Winter Wonderland Parade.”

Those interested must complete the new online application to secure their spot. The application deadline is Nov. 19. For more information, visit redoaktx.org/christmasparade2021.