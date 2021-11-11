Red Oak considers eminent domain as developers seek road connections

The Red Oak City Council approved a resolution Monday authorizing the use of eminent domain for 950 square feet of land on the east side of Sunnyside Lane.

City Engineer Ben Hartman said when the Harmony subdivision was platted it put in an unusable 5-foot wide lot against the right-of-way adjacent to the street to control access to the road.

Hartman said the city is looking to obtain the right-of-way to make a street connection at Brook Hollow Lane and Village Drive.

“Now we’ve got new developers coming in trying to get connections to the roadways for development, and now we’ve got this issue where we’re stuck with this controlling access strip, which is not allowed by our new subdivision ordinance that’s been in place since then,” Hartman said.

He said the city has contacted the HOA twice about purchasing the land but said the HOA has not responded to the offers. According to city documents the city offered $4,244 for the land.

“We’d like to work it out with them,” Hartman said. “But if they don’t want to or don’t respond we’d like to move forward with getting these access points.”

Portable storage containers

The council directed the city staff to bring forward a zoning amendment next month that would allow commercial areas to use portable storage containers on a temporary basis.

In 2018 the city adopted an ordinance to allow for residential storage containers on a short-term basis.

Currently commercial districts cannot have storage containers.

Hartman said some retailers are using storage containers for their seasonal items they can’t fit in the store at that time. He said the ordinance would allow these retailers to store these items for a certain amount of time in the back of their building.

“The intent is merely to be flexible and let us issue a temporary permit for that type of thing so we’re not inhibiting basically what would amount to our sales tax,” Hartman said.

Office building approved

The council also approved a request to rezone 0.8 acres at 101 E. Red Oak Road, at the northeast intersection of Red Oak Road and Main Street, from single-family residential-3 to planned development 131 to allow for certain types of commercial uses.

The rezoning will allow for a 6,265-square-foot building to be constructed at the site. A portion of the building is expected to be used as a daycare. The other part will be available for light commercial use, but that won’t include uses such as restaurants, catering services or bakeries. The 35 parking spaces on the site will also limit what the building can be used for.

There will be a masonry wall on the east and north side of the property.