Residents say approved replat will change the character of their rural neighborhood

The Waxahachie Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday approved a replat request for 15.3 acres at 2900 FM 1446 in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ), west of the city limits.

The applicant, Rodgers Companies, LLC, plans to replat the land to take it from three single-family lots to nine single-family lots on the Voorheis addition.

But residents who live nearby voiced concern at Tuesday’s meeting, saying the nine homes are not in line with the vision they have for the rural area. Many pointed to the deed restrictions that were put in place on the property when the Supercollider sold the land to residents years ago. Among the deed restrictions is the limit of two houses per five acres.

“This changes the whole character of our community,” resident Greg Dansby said. “We purchased this land basically because of the restrictions. We’re moving out of the city, away from subdivisions and communities with houses on top of each other or next to each other.”

He said from Interstate 35E to the town of Maypearl are no subdivisions.

Dansby added that the proposed lots are located on a dangerous curve along FM 1446.

“Two weeks after we moved in my wife was hit, and we live about 400 feet just past the curve,” Dansby said. “It’s like a racetrack around that curve, and it’s caused a lot of issues.”

Resident Toby Neely echoed Dansby’s concerns.

“That is a very dangerous corner,” Neely said. “We’ve seen five accidents in the time that we’ve been there. Two went through our fence. There were two CareFlites from there and one fatality.

“We’re not opposed to development. We know that’s going to happen,” Neely said. “But we want it to be done in line with the restrictions that were in line when we bought the land from the Supercollider folks in Texas.”

Carla Voorhies and her son Justice Voorhies, who sold the property to the Rodgers family, opposed the replatting as well, and Justice Voorhies questioned the drainage issues that he said would come with more houses on that land.

“If we knew this was going to happen we wouldn’t have sold it,” said Justice Voorheis.

Some nearby residents said they didn’t receive a letter about the proposed replat, but City Planner Zack King said letters aren’t required to be sent out in an ETJ.

Tim Rodgers of Rodgers Companies said his group didn’t know there were deed restrictions in place when they purchased the property.

But he reminded the commission that its duties do not include enforcing property covenants.

“We met the requirements that you wanted,” he said, adding that he has 30 days to respond to the property owners’ concerns before the issue goes through the legal process.

A similar situation occurred near the property recently when a developer proposed replatting land to add more houses. Residents filed a civil lawsuit and an Ellis County judge sided with the residents.

Tuesday, residents near the Voorheis tract said they would support a lawsuit to fight the nine new homes being built.

As for the P&Z’s vote chairman Rick Keeler explained the commission is legally bound to approve a replat request if it meets the city’s criteria.

“All we can do is ensure that the plat meets all of the technical aspects required by the city,” Keeler said. “And that’s basically the beginning and the end of our responsibility.”

Industrial complex discussion postponed

Discussion on a rezoning request that would allow for a high-tech industrial campus to be located near a residential area was postponed until the Dec. 14 P&Z meeting at the request of the applicant.

Development firm Wynne/Jackson is requesting a zoning change from single-family residential to planned development (PD) with light industrial on 375 acres west of Solon Road and east of Patrick Road, generally west of Interstate 35E and north of US 287.

If approved developers would construct an industrial complex that officials said could be valued at $475 million at buildout.

But residents are concerned with its location as it would back up against the Settlers Glen neighborhood. Concerns include noise and traffic.