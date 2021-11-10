Guest speaker discusses Navarro College nursing programs at monthly meeting

Daily Light Report

Dr. Julie Orteaga, program director for Associate Degree Nursing at Navarro College, was the guest speaker at the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1191 monthly meeting, which took place Tuesday at the Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana.

Orteaga discussed the history of the nursing program at Navarro College, which was initially part of the El Centro Nursing Program of the Dallas Community College, becoming the Navarro College Associate Degree Nursing Program in the fall of 1982 with the first class graduating in May 1984. The program has been approved by the Texas Board of Nursing since 1984 and has maintained national accreditation since 1996. Current enrollment is 129 students with campuses in Corsicana and Waxahachie. A question and answer session followed the presentation.

Orteaga, Ed. D., MSN, RN, CNA graduated from the Navarro College Vocational Nursing Program in 1996 and from the LVN-RN Bridge Program in 2000 and has been teaching at Navarro College for 18 years.

Navarro College Nursing has a Vocational Nursing Program (LVN), an Associate Degree Nursing Program – Traditional Track (RN), and an Associate Degree Nursing Program – LVN-RN Bridge Track (RN). Also, legislation for Navarro College to establish a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) was signed into law on June 15.The anticipated start date for the new BSN program is Fall of 2023.

NARFE Chap. 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity.

For more information, call the cities of Midlothian at 972-268-5793 or 972-775-2463, Waxahachie at 469-552-6649, Ennis at 214-949-6197, Red Oak at 412-722-6307, or Corsicana at 903-874-3092. You may also go to narfe.org or see NARFE Chapter 1191 on Facebook.