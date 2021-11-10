Fire destroys house in Ferris

A Ferris family was displaced after a fire destroyed their home Monday afternoon.

According to the Ferris Fire Department dispatch received a call of a structure fire at 2:53 p.m. in the 2500 block of Ferris Road.

Fire Marshal/Batallion Chief Casey Greene said there were no injuries in the fire but that the house was a total loss.

Greene said the cause of the fire is undetermined and is being investigated by the Dallas County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Firefighters from Red Oak, Lancaster, Wilmer, Hutchins, Ovilla and Palmer assisted in battling the fire. Greene said the scene was cleared at 7:28 p.m.