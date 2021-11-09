Two years ago this Red Oak woman cooked for those in need. Now it's a monthly tradition.

It wasn’t long ago when a pot of soup sparked an idea for Donna Aud.

Now, two years later, November means the beginning of the busy season for Aud and her organization The Good Samaritan Project.

Aud, a Red Oak resident, has spent the last two years providing food for residents in need – at first over Thanksgiving and ultimately year round.

The idea began in November of 2019 when she was cooking soup and told her husband she would like to make enough to feed anyone who needs it.

She saw few obstacles that would stand in her way.

“If God directs me, the doors are open,” Aud said.

Aud contacted Sonny and Kay Sides of Waxahachie Little Pantry, 304 W. Fifth St., and asked if she could serve soup in their driveway. They agreed.

“They were very accommodating,” Aud said.

The effort soon grew beyond serving Thanksgiving meals one time a year.

“I said that I could do this at least once a month,” Aud said. “A week or two later Kay and Sonny said they would partner with me so I could use their driveway to do this every month.”

Now, The Good Samaritan Project offers free homecooked meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month outside of the food pantry. Those who come by will receive a hot lunch and a toiletry bag.

This is a big week for the project. On Nov. 17 the organization will distribute a free lunch and a toiletry bag, as well as Thanksgiving meal bags, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations are still needed for the food bags, specifically 1-pound butter, cornbread mix, chicken broth, corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, yams, pumpkin and mini marshmellows. Those must be received by Friday. She said the community support has grown as word of her efforts has spread.

“Because people knew what I could do they started to drop off donations on my porch or sending them through Amazon,” Aud said, adding that people also donate money through various apps such as Zelle.

The project has also helped people by providing gas, groceries and even children’s glasses.

Aud then partnered with Common Ground and began providing Christmas stockings for children and meal bags for families.

Aud said she named the organization in honor of her late granny and papa, who taught her to have the giving spirit. She said the name is also in reference to the Bible’s Luke Chapter 10 and her papa’s giving nature.

“That’s what he exemplified,” Aud said. “He would help in any way that he could. I want to honor their legacy and pass that on to my grandchildren.”

Aud said The Good Samaritan Project has fed approximately 2,000 people since it began, a number that surprises her.

But her work is just getting started. Once Thanksgiving is over she will begin collecting winter necessities, such as blankets, toboggans, socks and gloves, for those who need help in the coming months. Those will be distributed at the December free lunch day.

She will also start collecting items for Christmas stockings to be distributed to children and the elderly.

Aud is quick to point out that The Good Samaritan Project is not an official 501(c)3 organization.

“I’m just an individual with help from a lot of people who’s doing the best I can to serve as many people as I can in the community,” Aud said.