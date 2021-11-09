Waxahachie restaurants used different approaches to survive during the pandemic

Steven Shaw

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected restaurants in Waxahachie in different ways depending on their location, food-genre and business model.

Restaurants faced capacity restrictions, economic strains and constant changes in health policies with mixed help from the government, issues which President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign addresses on its website. Waxahachie restaurants are no exception and many are still struggling to recover from the unique ways they have been hurt since the United States first went into lockdown in March of 2020.

“My business is completely different than it was two years ago, but you adapt and keep going. I think downtown is just kind of down overall,” said Chris Wilkinson, owner of local old-fashioned soda and candy shop Farm Luck Soda Fountain.

Wayne Strickland, owner of College Street Pub, voices a similar sentiment.

“All of the restaurant businesses downtown were doing their best to hang on,” Strickland said. “It was a struggle, and some didn’t make it.”

Strickland said he believes the continued dedication of loyal members of the community has saved the remaining local mom-and-pop restaurants from shutting down entirely.

“What initially became evident in a short period of time is the dedication of your costumers; what percentage of your customer base is loyal and willing to stick with you,” he said.

Rogelio Aguilar, operator of Two Amigos Taqueria, said it was a combination of financial help from the federal government and a good relationship with customers that saved them from shutting down. A few blocks from College Street, the Tex-Mex restaurant faced crippling losses in business due to the pandemic coupled with months of street construction happening on their doorstep, according to Aguilar.

“[Sales] went down 60%,” Aguilar said.

Philip Browne, the owner of Chick-fil-A’s Waxahachie location, says he has a more positive attitude about the past 18 months.

“As I drive by 10 other restaurants and see them either closed or barely open I am just so thankful we have this brand that is charging through whatever change there may be,” Browne said. “It was in our DNA to be able to handle this sort of thing.”

Browne said his Chick-fil-A, located at the intersection of US Highway 287 and US 77, has taken the pandemic as a time to adjust to being a drive-through centered service and that he is positive this change has resulted in better sales for the company.

“This year our sales are up over 20% in an industry that is super happy with 5% or 6%,” he said.

Browne said he believes his Chick-fil-A’s success represents more than just a convenient location and popular food.

“With so much instability people are looking for something to believe in,” he said. “I hope we provided a lot of comfort for folks who just wanted normal back.”