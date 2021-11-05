Students host 'Wax Museum' to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Wedgeworth Elementary School fifth-grade dual-language classes recently hosted a Wax Museum to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. More than 676 people visited the Wax Museum to learn about famous Hispanic icons.

The district said students went above and beyond with this project and brought their figures to life with costumes, wigs and homemade props. Laura Villareal decorated the entrance, and kindergarten teachers Mrs. Tosch and Mrs. Trevino contributed student-created posters representing different countries.

Charmers shine at Virtual Halftime Showcase

The Cherokee Charmers competed in the Virtual Halftime Showcase presented by American Dance/Drill Team School and scored a 96 on their pom routine from all three judges.

The Charmers received a Division I Rating and are one of nine recipients of the "BEST POM" award. Over 40 teams participated.

Cherokee Charmers Director Erica Wilcox said, "The Charmers are such hard workers, and this award shows all of their efforts. The girls are not missing a beat, and are on the journey of becoming iconic."

College and Career Conversation

Red Oak High School will host a College and Career Conversation event from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 16 at the school’s lecture hall.

The purpose of this event is to inform Red Oak students not only the five most popular college and career paths after high school but also the exact steps they need to take to successfully transition into their desired path.

This event is for students who know and have started their respective process because they will learn important next steps; this event is also for student who don’t have a plan because they can hear the options that are available to them. “We understand this event doesn’t hit every possible pathway a student can take but we believe the large majority of students will select one of these paths,” the district stated.

Those interested in participating are asked to RSVP at

https://smu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3rv7zBkKtk9lTHE.