Court approves 1 map, tables another

A divided Ellis County Commissioners’ Court chose a new county commissioner precinct map during Tuesday’s regular bi-weekly meeting, and will revisit the justice of the peace and constable precincts over objections that the original map proposal does away with the majority-minority district that’s been in place for years.

Following an executive session to discuss legal matters, the court approved Plan A of the commissioner precincts after rejecting a motion to approve Plan B, and voted to table a vote on a new justice precinct map until a special meeting on Wednesday.

A new map proposal, dubbed Plan X, was presented for the first time during Tuesday’s meeting. Plan X restores JP Precinct 3 as a majority-minority precinct, taking in parts of Waxahachie and Ennis.

Betty Square Coleman, president of the Waxahachie NAACP branch, told commissioners that she felt the public wasn’t involved with the redistricting process, in particular with the JP precincts.

The original proposal had changed JP Precinct 3, which has been in place for more than 30 years, from a district with a large number of minority voters to a long, narrow strip running north to south with fewer minorities.

“We are opposed, period, to taking away that minority opportunity district,” Coleman said. “A vote to dismantle this historic legacy district (is) telling minority citizens that they have no place or voice in the county election process.”

Coleman also pointed out that because justice precincts are not legislative, there is no constitutional requirement to balance their populations based on 2020 U.S. Census numbers.

Kelly Blackburn, Ellis County Democratic Party chair, spoke to the court and complained about the speed at which the maps were being formulated without informing everyone involved in the process. Her Republican counterpart, Randy Bellamy, also urged the court to slow down and let the general public study the new maps.

County Judge Todd Little responded by saying he believes the redistricting process was transparent, with two committee meetings and a public hearing held at the previous Commissioners’ Court meeting on Oct. 19, as well as Tuesday’s discussion and the posting of available maps.

David Mendez, an attorney with the Bickerstaff, Heath Delgado and Acosta LLP firm that was retained to assist the county on the process, said the original plan took only overall population into account. The new JP District 3 under Plan X adds 10,000 new citizens in order to even out caseloads but remains majority-minority, Mendez said.

Regarding the commissioners’ precincts, Little and Precinct 3 Commissioner Paul Perry favored Plan B, while commissioners Randy Stinson, Lane Grayson and Kyle Butler favored Plan A, which won out.

Several residents spoke in favor of Plan B. This plan provided only a 5.7-percent deviation in population among the four, while Plan A presents a deviation just a quarter-percent under the state maximum of 10 percent that is allowed, with only a few precincts being redistricted.

Several speakers also noted that Plan A gerrymanders Midlothian resident Louis Ponder out of Precinct 4, in which he intends to run for commissioner in 2022 ostensibly against Butler, and moves his property into Perry’s Precinct 3.

Ponder, a leader of the 2019 referendum campaign to outlaw forced annexations in Ellis County, spoke before the court at Tuesday’s meeting but avoided alluding to this himself.

Bellamy, the county GOP chair, added that the move, while legal, was “improper” and to him, “immoral.” The court ultimately approved this map anyway.

Mendez, the attorney, said the only minor change needed to each map was that the Ellis County Elections Office on Jefferson Street in Waxahachie should be placed in Commissioner Precinct 2. Commissioners made that correction in the vote to approve Plan A, with no residents being affected.

Other items

• The court accepted a lengthy internal audit report of the Ellis County Tax Assessor/Collector’s Office. County Auditor Janet Martin ran down a list of shortcomings found in the office that date as far back as 2002.

• Related to the JP districts, the court approved the purchase of a 4.245-acre property near Waxahachie High School in the amount of $389,000. The location will house future JP and constable offices. The property will eventually house Justice of the Peace No. 2 offices.

• The approved consent agenda included approval of previous minutes, acceptance of various reports, a $12,000 work order under an interlocal agreement with Ennis to resurface Lakeview Road, and several budgetary line-item transfers.

• Commissioners approved four plats on the south side of Eason Road near Ennis, on the east side of Union Hill Road near Ennis, on the south side of Palmyra Road near Palmer and on the west side of Bud Run Road in the Forreston area. A cul-de-sac that exceeds the maximum length requirement on the west side of FM 157 near Maypearl was granted a one-time variance.

• A task order with the Kitchell firm for the McKinstry energy-saving performance project was approved in the amount of $67,500 using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

• The purchase of two emulsion tanks in the amount of $142,856 for Precinct 1; a street broom in the amount of $34,400 for Precinct 3; and a lease agreement for a total of 22 Chevrolet Tahoes for the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office were all approved.

• The court also agreed to solicit bids for bottled water for emergency use and special events, and amended a contract with NCIC Inmate Communications to include inmate mail scanning and screening.

• The court approved, after two public hearings, the abandonment of a portion of Anthony Road and the installation of a stop sign on Boz Road at the intersection with Curry Road.

• Commissioners approved the 2022 county retiree medical and dental coverage policy, and authorized an agreement with the Texas Association of Counties to provide a group over-65 retiree healthcare program.

• Following the executive session, the court voted to table a motion on the nomination of Ellis Appraisal District Board of Directors candidates to its Nov. 16 meeting.