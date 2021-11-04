Ellis County Veterans Appreciation Ceremony will continue after all

There was a brief time earlier this year when it looked like the Ellis County Veterans Appreciation Ceremony might be a thing of the past.

But then a few Ellis County residents stepped up. And now a ceremony that has been so meaningful for two decades will carry on.

The Ellis County Veterans Appreciation Ceremony will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 13 at the Waxahachie Civic Center.

The Ellis County Marine Corps League Detachment 1452 will organize the event for the first time, carrying on the tradition that began 20 years ago when Perry Giles and David Hudgins created the ceremony.

Giles and Hudgins’ efforts began when they raised money and built the veterans monument that is located outside of the Civic Center. After it was built a dedication ceremony took place Nov. 11, 2000.

“It was a huge crowd,” Giles said. “We were shocked by how many people turned out in the cold, miserable weather.”

Based on the turnout Giles and Hudgins decided to have a veterans ceremony the following year, and it has taken place every year since then.

“It grew and grew,” Giles said.

Last year’s event was small because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But before that we had the whole building and the whole ballroom,” Giles said. “For years it filled up the ballroom.”

After growing the event to 800 to 900 attendees each year the two men decided to step away from organizing it. And for a few weeks word spread that that was it for the ceremony.

“Nobody stepped up, so when we heard that this ceremony might not be happening the Marine Corps detachment stepped up and said, ‘let’s run it under our detachment,’” said Master Sgt. USMC (Ret.) Robert Bell, with Detachment 1452. “We didn’t want to see it die out.”

Bell and others formed a 20-member committee, which includes members of various veterans organizations in the area, other veterans and civilians, to begin planning for this year’s ceremony.

Bell said the plan is to keep the format the same from previous events. It will feature a POW/MIA empty table tribute, salute to the Armed Forces, tribute to veterans of past and present eras, laying of the wreath, three-round rifle volley performed by Detachment 1452’s Honor Guard, playing of TAPS from Lane Grayson and a military style flyover.

Ken Roberts will be the master of ceremonies, Casey Needham and Fletcher Jowers will sing and Scott Geiger will play bagpipes.

Throughout the ceremony there are approximately 700 pictures that rotate on a screen and are set to music.

“It’s a very touching and emotional program,” Giles said. “It’s all music. There are no political speeches. There’s nothing about it that’s boring.”

The Classic Swing band will play at 9:30 a.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 10 a.m.

Organizers say guests from all over Ellis County and beyond attend each year. Giles said it’s important to have a ceremony like this.

“I’ve had over the years multiple veterans contact me and say how much it meant to them,” Giles said. “A lot of combat veterans don’t want to talk about what they went through. They’re wounded emotionally, and this seems to be good for them. To stand up and have a big crowd give them applause is a neat thing.”

Bell said while the Marine Corps detachment is organizing the event the ceremony is for veterans of all branches of the military.

Over the years it has drawn veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Now, veterans from the Vietnam War make up most of the representation, Bell said.

“You think about the Vietnam veterans, and they didn’t receive a good welcome home,” Bell said. “So this event shows them that the community cares and wants to honor them for their service.”

Giles said younger veterans are also encouraged to attend.

“And don’t come alone. Bring your spouse,” Giles said.

The event is free and open to the general public.

“It’s not just for veterans,” Giles said. “It’s for anybody who wants to honor veterans. A lot of people attend who aren’t in the military. Like me.”

Bell said the Marine Corps League plans to carry on the ceremony in future years as well.

“It’s extremely important to the veterans to keep this going,” Bell said. “When there was talk about not keeping this going a lot of people were upset. A lot of civilians look to this ceremony, just like the veterans do.”