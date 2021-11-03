Sims Library will hit the road next year to offer remote services

The Nicholas P. Sims Public Library is about to take its services on the road.

Monday the Waxahachie City Council approved a $200,000 funding request from the library to fund a bookmobile.

The Sprinter 3500 bookmobile, from Farber Specialty Vehicles, will be used to provide various services remotely throughout the city for people who can’t get to the library.

Jennifer Graf, community services librarian, said the bookmobile will give the library a whole new way of providing outreach.

“We’ll have more presence in the community,” Graf said. “Getting the word out about us is a struggle, so this is another avenue to do that.”

Library Director Barbara Claspel said people can use the bookmobile for a variety of things, such as returning books, picking up books on hold, browsing the catalogue and signing up for library cards.

“Everything we do at the library we can do with this but on a smaller scale,” Claspel said.

Graf said technology will be offered through the bookmobile as WiFi Hotspots, tablets, mobile robotics/coding programs and remote printing will be available.

According to the library 17.8 percent of residents in Ellis County don’t have computer or broadband internet.

“With COVID kids didn’t always have internet access,” Graf said. “So if people are around us they can connect.”

Claspel said the bookmobile can serve as a gathering place for those in rural or remote communities by offering children’s programs such as storytime and programs for nursing homes.

Claspel said once a week the bookmobile will make stops at various locations in the community, such as the Waxahachie Senior Activity Center, Waxahachie Sports Complex and The African American Museum and Library, as well as stores and schools. She said it may also be present at open house, ribbon cutting events and possibly parades.

Claspel said the bookmobile will enhance the library's outreach efforts, especially for those who can't get to the library. An estimated 825 households are without a vehicle, and 10,300 households have just one vehicle, according to data provided by the library.

“Some people don’t have vehicles,” Claspel said. “So this will help us reach more people.”

Not everyone was in favor of approving the funding for the vehicle. Resident Kevin Ivey told the council the library already has a sizeable budget and recently went through renovations. He said purchasing the bookmobile would be redundant since the school district has one.

“I know it’s for the community, I get that,” Ivey said. “But we already have that partnership through the school. Expand that with them. It would be a lot cheaper.”

The 24-foot vehicle will feature a high roof, extended body with an electric bus style door with two interior stepwells. Interior components include shelving, a WiFi router, HVAC, lighting, a single-sided book cart and a wheelchair/book cart lift.

The library is expected to receive the van in about a year. The money approved by the council will only fund the bookmobile. Running and stocking the vehicle will come from library grants and donations.