Waxahachie HS band marching to state

The Waxahachie High School Marching Band will get another chance to compete at the state level.

The band qualified for the UIL Class 6A State Marching Band Contest by placing fourth at last weekend’s Area B Marching Contest. Waxahachie finished with 26 points. Coppell placed first in the area event with nine points, followed by Keller (13) and Southlake Carroll (18). Keller Timber Creek also qualified with a fifth-place performance (26 points).

The state contest is scheduled for Monday through Wednesday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Class 6A preliminaries are set for Monday with the finals scheduled for Tuesday. Waxahachie will perform in the preliminaries at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Waxahachie’s show this year is called “The Beauty Within.” It included musical pieces “Spitfire-Prelude and Fugue” by William Walton, “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera and “Finale to 4th Symphony” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The visual part of the show was divided into four parts. Director Richard Armstrong described the prelude as “big, bold beauty in grand form.” Part 2 featured the beauty of mind, with Part 3 showcasing the beauty of the body. The high-energy finale featured the beauty of the spirit.

Last year Waxahachie placed seventh at state and was 12th in 2018.

At the Class 5A level the band placed third in 2017 and seventh in 2015.

In Class 4A the band made it to the finals in 2009 (eighth place), 2011 (sixth place) and 2013 (eighth place).

Other North Texas schools that reached the Class 6A state contest include powerhouse schools Flower Mound, Flower Mound Marcus, as well as Keller, Wylie and Sachse.