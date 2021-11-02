Wags-A-Hachie Dog Park renovations to begin soon

The city of Waxahachie hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for the renovated Wags-A-Hachie Dog Park.

According to the city plans for the project include a new agility/play equipment area, improved fencing, shaded picnic areas, benches and picnic tables, trash receptacles, a 53-space concrete parking lot with lighting and an art mural. There will also be ADA sidewalk connections to the hike and bike trail.

The city plans to keep portions of the dog park open during construction, but it may be closed intermittently while work is being done. The $429,000 project is expected to be complete in the coming months.

Wags-A-Hachie Dog Park, the only one in Waxahachie, is located along the Waxahachie Creek Hike and Bike Trail behind the farmers market and rodeo grounds.

Free trees

The city of Waxahachie is teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club’s gardening program, resident Jacob Calvit and the Master Gardeners and Naturalists to give away 100 free trees from 9 a.m. to noon Friday (or while supplies last) at Getzendaner Park.

The giveaway is in conjunction with Arbor Day.

Available trees will be 50 native pecan trees and 50 burr oak trees. All are two-foot saplings in a one-gallon pot.

Payroll administrator honored

Stafanie Arredondo, CPP, Waxahachie’s payroll administrator, recently received the 2021 Texas Payroll Conference President’s Choice Award from Karen Davidson, the TPC board president.

According to the city the board president can select anyone they feel went above and beyond in their job. Arredondo was recently named the TPC board president-elect for 2022 and will be the board president for 2023.

According to the city Arredondo has been Waxahachie’s payroll administrator since 2014. She obtained her fundamental payroll certification in 2017 and her certified payroll professional designation through the American Payroll Association in 2018. She was selected in 2020 to serve a four-year term on the Texas Payroll Conference Board of Directors.

For more information go to https://txpayrollconference.org/board.php.