Industrial campus proposal offers economic possibilities, but residents are concerned

A developer wants to construct a high-tech manufacturing industrial complex in Waxahachie, but residents who live nearby want some assurances the project won’t be a nuisance.

During a City Council workshop on Monday, leaders from development firm Wynne/Jackson discussed plans for a 375-acre industrial complex that could be valued at $475 million at buildout.

If approved, the project would be located west of Solon Road and east of Patrick Road, generally west of Interstate 35E and north of US 287.

The firm is requesting a zoning change from single-family residential to planned development (PD) with light industrial.

There is commercial to the east and south of the property, residential to the west and extraterritorial jurisdiction to the north.

Developers would construct multiple buildings of varying sizes in two phases. As part of Phase 1, developers would improve parts of Patrick and Solon and construct an extension of Marshall Road that would connect to Interstate 35E. Phase 1 would include buildings on 100 acres south of Marshall.

Phase 2 would include a larger tract for buildings north of Marshall.

A trail running along Patrick and a new park are also planned.

Project leaders said the Wynne Jackson Industrial Complex is not intended to be a concrete batch plant or something similar, but rather a way to draw in a new type of user.

“We really intended on marketing this as a manufacturing center,” said Michael Jackson, vice president and principal at Wynne/Jackson. “We think, based on talking to (the Economic Development Corporation) and industrial experts, that there is a significant demand for a quality, high-tech industrial site for manufacturing in this area.”

One example of such a use is a microchip manufacturing facility.

City leaders said the campus would draw in a sector that doesn’t currently have a place in Waxahachie.

“All of these projects are looking for a certain site, and most of them are high-tech manufacturing, like chips, data centers, light impact stuff,” said Assistant City Manager Albert Lawrence. “And when they come through, unfortunately, we have to tell them we don’t have a site like that. We have nothing on the ground and don’t have anything that’s developing. And most of them don’t want to wait.”

Jackson said the development is projected to bring in $3.1 million in city taxes and $6.4 million in school district taxes at buildout, which is estimated at five to seven years.

He also touted the visual boost it would give the area. Project leaders said the campus would be considered Class AA, which features higher design and landscaping standards and amenities to draw the corporate user.

“These aren’t just run-of-the-mill, old, industrial buildings now,” Jackson said. “They’re very high quality, high design.”

Jackson said the Marshall extension would also benefit nearby residents who need to access I-35E.

Residents in the Settlers Glen neighborhood, which is located west of the proposed Phase 1 buildings, had concerns about the project being located so close to their homes.

“I’m concerned with the increase in traffic through our neighborhoods,” resident Michelle Smith said after the workshop. “And they’re putting in trails, but how many people will be using them who don’t live or work there?”

Harvey Smith said he is concerned about the noise from trucks loading and unloading at the facility, especially if the dock doors and trailer drop-offs face the neighborhood.

“They talked about a $10 million impact,” Harvey Smith said. “But what about us?”

Council members were also concerned about the proximity to the neighborhood.

“Most of the concern the council has right now is how it’s going to impact Settlers Glen,” Councilman David Hill said. “So to mitigate for that and minimize it is the first thing on our list.”

Jackson said several mitigation efforts are proposed to be part of the PD. He said on top of an 80- to 100-foot right-of-way there would be a 100-foot landscape buffer along Patrick south of Marshall that includes a 6-foot high landscape berm with trails, trees and landscaping. There would also be an 8-foot trail and a 6-foot iron fence along Patrick.

Jackson said the grading is expected to be 5 feet lower than the residential area, which he said would help hide the view of the complex.

In all, Jackson said there would likely be 300 feet of separation from the back of a lot to where a building would start.

Jackson said other additions to the PD include noise restrictions, limiting building height to 60 feet and shielding lights.

Jackson said his team has agreed to limit the amount of warehouse distribution to 33% in the first five years and 66% after that. He said the number and size of the buildings are unknown but said it’s likely to be a mix of small, medium and large.

Jackson said his team is working with the city to enforce a no truck zone on Patrick.

“We want all of the circulation to be down Marshall and Solon to take you back to I-35,” Jackson said.

He said design standards incorporated in the PD would include 80% masonry and façade articulation.

Councilwoman Melissa Olson said she would like to add restrictions into the PD to prohibit things such as smokestacks, and she requested taller trees than what’s being proposed.

“This is a huge precedent if we do go ahead and go through with this,” Olson said. “We’re taking residential to light industrial. That’s huge. These people bought their homes based on it being residential.”

Councilman Travis Smith said it’s also important to consider the undeveloped land to the north and how a project like this could impact the ability to have future homes there.

“Do we want to sacrifice and give up land that’s already zoned residential for this and completely change that area of our city?” Smith said.

He requested the berm along Patrick to be extended farther north to protect future residential lots north of Settlers Glen.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to vote on a recommendation for the rezoning request Nov. 9, and the plan could go to the City Council on Nov. 15.