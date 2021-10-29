Opal Lee shares her story at Ellis County African American Hall of Fame induction ceremony

As she stood before a packed room inside the Family Life Center at First United Methodist Church on Oct. 23, Opal Lee greeted the crowd by saying, “Good afternoon young people.”

At 95, she can say that.

What she has accomplished in her life gives her that right, too.

Lee, who has become known as “The Grandmother of Juneteenth,” was the guest speaker at the Ellis County African American Hall of Fame Museum and Library induction ceremony.

It was the second induction ceremony the organization has had and its first since 2016.

“This induction is to recognize our trendsetters, our trailblazers, those who came before us, those who led us down righteous paths,” said Jamal R.A. Rasheeb, founder, president and CEO of the organization. “Those educators, law enforcement, humanitarians, persons involved in politics, and the list goes on and on.”

Who better to tee up a ceremony about trailblazers than The Grandmother of Juneteenth?

Lee gained national notoriety in 2015 when she started a walking campaign from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., to raise awareness for the need to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

Juneteenth recognizes June 19, 1865, when Union leaders arrived in Galveston to announce the Civil War had ended and that slaves were free.

For Lee, her initiative was decades in the making.

Lee was born on Oct. 7, 1926, in Marshall, Texas. She and her family moved to Fort Worth in 1937 when her parents bought a house on New York Avenue. She said her mother fixed it up real nice.

But they were living amongst white neighbors, who were not welcoming of the new family.

“They didn’t want us in that neighborhood,” Lee said.

Lee said on June 19, 1939, hundreds of people in the neighborhood gathered into an angry mob and destroyed the family’s house.

“My parents sent us to friends several blocks away, and they left under the cover of darkness,” Lee said. “I’m not going to lie to you. That’s what gave me the passion for Juneteenth.”

Lee went on to have a successful career – she was a classroom teacher and a counselor in Fort Worth ISD. After retiring, she helped form Citizens Concerned with Human Dignity to help the economically disadvantaged find housing. She helped establish the Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society to help preserve the history of the Black population in Fort Worth.

She was involved with creating a food bank and several other humanitarian efforts.

Lee worked with the Tarrant County Historical Society, which took over the county’s Juneteenth celebration.

“One time, we had 30,000 people in a three-day period in tiny little Sycamore Park,” Lee said. “We were supposed to go home at 10 p.m., and all they did was pull the plug. So, I got in a flatbed truck and plugged that thing back in, and we partied until dawn.”

Even then, Lee felt like she hadn’t done enough for Juneteenth. So she teamed up with Ronald Myers, who she said was responsible for 43 banding together to have Juneteenth celebrations. But a national holiday was missing.

“I got a bee in my bonnet, and I figured if I walked from Fort Worth to (Washington) D.C., someone would take notice,” Lee said. “And they did.”

Lee said she received 1.5 million signatures on a petition calling for Juneteenth to become a national holiday and took it to Congress. And with Lee present, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on June 17.

Lee said she could have gotten another 1.5 million signatures if it was needed.

“Can you not imagine, 1.5 million people and another 1.5 million people,” Lee said. “Three million people could turn this country around. All we need to do is make ourselves a committee of one.”

While a significant change was made that day, she said work still has to be done.

“We still have watch night services at our church for New Years,” Lee said. “Are we free yet? There is still so much that needs to be done. But we are the people to do it. We can’t depend on somebody else. The disparity is looking us in the face. Jobless, homeless, health care – some people can get it, while others can’t. Climate change.”

She urged the crowd to spread the message to create change.

“If people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love,” Lee said. “So that’s what this old lady is going to keep preaching.”

And Lee’s work isn’t done yet. Lee said she is about to donate land for a National Juneteenth Museum.

Hall of Fame inductees

The Ellis County African American Hall of Fame Museum and Library inducted 31 individuals on Oct. 23.

The inductees included African American humanitarians, education leaders, political figures, members of law enforcement, cultural icons and business leaders.

Among the inductees were Joshua Williams, a Waxahachie police officer killed in the line of duty in 2012; former Waxahachie mayors Charles Beatty and Rutha Waters; Cato Coleman, the first African American police chief in Ellis County; and Edna Black, the founder of Safe Boarding House.

Four former Waxahachie ISD educators were also inducted – Evelyn Love Coleman, Eddie Finley, Sr., Robbie E. Howard and Emmit B. Wedgeworth.

Others from Waxahachie were humanitarians Edreyne Taylor Reynolds and Rev. Lee Turner, Alfred Mims, Jr., the first African American chief probation officer in Texas, Constable Jimmie Ray, Congressman Emanuel Clever and Norman G. Hopkins, the oldest African American cowboy in Ellis County.

“The unsung heroes on this list are really not unsung because God knows what they did,” Rasheeb said.

Rasheeb opened the African American Hall of Fame Museum and Library on Jan. 14, 2014.

“This hall of fame was created to recognize that no one is small, and we are all big,” Rasheeb said.

Inductees

Humanitarians

Samuel Bates, Sr., Ennis

Wilbur Batty, Midlothian

Edna Black, Waxahachie, founder of Safe Boarding House

Mattie L. Woodards Crownover, Maypearl

Edreyne Taylor Reynolds, Waxahachie

Rev. Dr. Normal L. Robinson, Palmer

Rev. Dr. Lee Turner, Waxahachie, NAACP president

Education

Cornelius M. Arnold, Midlothian, principal at Booker T. Washington School

Evelyn Love Coleman, Waxahachie, WISD teacher, principal, administrator and school board member

Eddie Finley, Sr., Waxahachie, 35-year teacher and principal in WISD

Robbie E. Howard, Waxahachie, 18-year teacher in WISD

Kristopher Marshall, Avalon ISD, first African American superintendent

Nathaniel H. Pendleton, Milford, Kelly Middle School principal

Suzette Pruitt Smith, Red Oak ISD, first African American teacher

Emmitt B. Wedgeworth, Waxahachie ISD, 17-year principal and administrator in WISD

Avis Callahan Williams, Palmer, founder/principal at Callahan School

Law enforcement

Cato Coleman, Ennis, first African American police chief

Alfred Mims, Jr., Waxahachie, first African American chief probation officer in Texas

Jimmie Ray, Waxahachie, Ellis County constable

Joshua Williams, Waxahachie Police Department

Politics

Charles “Chuck” Beatty, Waxahachie, city councilman, mayor

Elmerine Allen Bell, Italy, city councilwoman

Emanual Clever, Waxahachie, congressman

Carolyn Frazier, Ennis, commissioner

Jesus Humphrey, Glenn Heights, first African American mayor

Rutha Waters, Waxahachie, first African American mayor

Business

Virgil Collins, Ennis, oldest African American business

Daisy Mae Hughes, Ennis, oldest African American business

Jesse Hughes, Ennis, oldest African American business

Jimmie Williams, Ferris

Culture

Norman G. Hopkins, Waxahachie, oldest African American cowboy