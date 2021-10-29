Methodist Midlothian announces new robotic surgical technology

Staff report

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center has announced the addition of robotic surgical technology — called the da Vinci Surgical System — to better serve patients in the region.

The first procedure utilizing the new technology at Methodist Midlothian was performed on Oct. 22 by Ivan Cruz Jr., MD, a surgeon on the hospital’s medical staff. A 29-year-old patient came through the emergency department with severe abdominal pain and it was soon discovered she would need her gallbladder removed. Dr. Cruz and the surgical team were proud to make history in Midlothian and care for the patient using the new robot.

“Robotic surgery represents the next stage of growth and innovation for the hospital, allowing us to perform minimally invasive operations and improve patient care,” stated Dr. Cruz. “This technology is a great benefit to the healthcare team performing the operation, which turns into benefits for the patients.”

The da Vinci “robot” gives surgeons the ability to control the movements of instruments, with a magnified, high-definition view of the operation, and translating the tiniest of hand movements into the movements of surgical instruments at the site. In the end, the high tech tool enhances the surgeon’s precision and ability to operate in a very specific, defined way for improved patient outcomes.

Physicians use the robotic surgical system to help reduce a patient’s recovery time, create smaller incisions, minimize scarring and reduce blood loss with fewer transfusions.

“This is a very experienced team, having performed many robotic surgeries together at Methodist Mansfield,” stated Jary Ganske, Administrator at Methodist Midlothian. “We excited to bring this surgical option to patients in Midlothian and continue to provide trusted care.”