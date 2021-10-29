Local bank gets high marks in survey

Daily Light report

Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, which is headquartered in Corsicana but has branch locations in Waxahachie and Red Oak, was recently named one of the 2021 Best Companies to Work for in Texas.

This list of 100 small to large companies is part of an awards program created by Texas Monthly, the Texas Association of Business (TAB), Texas SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) and Best Companies Group.

The statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor employers who go above and beyond, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses.

Small, medium and large companies across Texas entered the two-part survey that evaluated items such as workplace policies, pay and benefits, corporate culture, training opportunities, and much more. Earning an overall employee satisfaction rate of 97%, Community National Bank & Trust of Texas ranked fourth in medium-sized companies and first bank in the list of 100 companies.

Year-over year, the word “family” consistently appears throughout the survey comments, highlighting the company’s tight-knit team that expands across 13 communities in Texas.

“This bank is very welcoming. It’s like coming home,” stated one employee in the written survey. “The family environment is enough to make anyone want to stay here for years to come. When you combine that with an incredible benefits package and opportunity for advancement, there is no reason to ever leave.”

“It’s all about the people,” said CEO Rusty Hitt. “We can provide the best benefits and opportunities for our team, but each member plays a unique role in fostering the positive atmosphere we’ve created over the years. It’s the hard work and enthusiasm of great employees that make this bank the best company to work for in Texas.”

Community National Bank & Trust of Texas employs over 180 Texans in 13 communities across the state. For a full list of the 2021 Best Companies to Work for in Texas, visit https://www.txbiz.org/2021-rankings-by- best-companies-group.