County’s software needs highlighted

A massive overhaul of Ellis County’s outdated public safety software system took a step forward with a recent needs assessment that the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court received.

The court approved a motion at its Oct. 19 meeting giving county purchasing agent E.J. Harbin permission to solicit bids for selection of justice and public safety software. The matter of engaging the Berry Dunn consulting form for the next phase of the software project was tabled until after the court can schedule a workshop to discuss the findings made in the assessment.

Commissioners heard a presentation on the 66 pages’ worth of findings. Back on April 23, the court approved a contract with Berry Dunn for a study of county software needs.

County Judge Todd Little said the idea of updating the county’s public safety software began in February 2019, with discussion with other county officials about the county’s aging software.

“This assessment gives us a lot of answers, and needs and requirements, that we need in the future,” Little said.

Tony Tull, a senior consultant with Berry Dunn, said addressing the county’s public safety is important because of the county’s population growth, which he said could be “north of a million” by 2030 citing North Central Texas Council of Governments projections, although commissioners disputed that number.

Efficient work processes and software to carry out those processes are crucial, Tull said. Tull identified six topics of focus that came up during an assessment session held in August, and listed “strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats” with each topic of focus.

Five of the topics were universal across the board, Tull said. These areas include:

• dependence on institutional knowledge and workarounds to complete functions;

• lack of integration between internal and external systems;

• inconsistency in processes for entering data;

• limited reporting capability and search functionality; and

• use of inefficient systems that require resource-intensive processes that do lot leverage technology (such as duplicate entry and upkeep between electronic and paper files).

“What we found was there hasn’t been a whole lot of updating and new versions coming out,” Tull said. “Based on my experience in this industry, the amount of paper that your departments push is 50 times more than people that are on current, updated, state-of-the-art systems.”

Tull also said the county’s information infrastructure relies on broadband wireless, with varying reliability. He recommended the county complete a recently-launched fiber optic project prior to adopting any new software.

Tull said the next step in the improvement strategy is the development of requests for proposals for software, followed by proposal evaluations and vendor selection, then contract negotiations. Implementation and project management are the final steps.

When asked by Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Stinson about the total cost, Tull gave a rough estimate of about $2 million. Little, though, said the county is already spending a lot of money for software services that are inefficient and the new software would pay for itself.

A workshop involving the court and county department heads was to be scheduled at the urging of Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery, who said current software contracts expire in just over a year and that it will take between 12 and 18 months to migrate data to new software.