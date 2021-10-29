BS&W to expand local cardiology services

Staff report

Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital — Dallas is expanding to Ellis County, part of a $47 million campus expansion for Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Waxahachie.

Built on a tradition of excellence in collaboration with cardiologists, cardiac surgeons and vascular surgeons on the medical staff, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular — Dallas is a part of the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas, Baylor Scott & White Health, known collectively as a system dedicated to a patient-centered culture, innovative programs and services, and clinical research.

“We are excited to make our nationally recognized cardiovascular services available to more communities in Ellis County by offering services closer to our patients’ homes,” said Nancy Vish, president and chief nursing officer, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular in Dallas and Fort Worth. “With this move, we continue our commitment to research, community, and patient education.”

“Heart disease is the region’s primary cause of hospitalization, and patients have already benefitted from having local cardiologists. By adding sub-specialty physicians to the medical staff at our Ellis County hospital — such as interventional cardiologists that perform catheterizations and electrophysiologists that treat a-fib with pacemakers and defibrillators — area residents will have expert heart care close to home,” said Will Turner, president, Baylor Scott & White — Waxahachie. “Our care team will now be able to extend advanced cardiovascular care to our patients with the same level of expertise patients receive at Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular — Dallas.”

Expanded services will include several cardiovascular interventional services, electrophysiology treatments, and non-invasive services, such as high-speed cardiac CT, cardiac ultrasound and other non-invasive testing. New catheterization rooms, electrophysiology labs, and an outpatient nursing unit will also be part of the expansion project, which will add 85,000 square feet of space. The anticipated completion date for the expanded services is spring 2023.

Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital — Dallas opened in 2002 as the first North Texas hospital dedicated solely to the care and treatment of heart and vascular patients. Providing inpatient and outpatient services focused on preventive heart health and comprehensive cardiovascular disease management, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital cares for patients who travel nationally and internationally for heart care and treatment.

For more information about Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital – Dallas, visit bswhealth.com/heart-and-vascular-hospital/.