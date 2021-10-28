STEM certifications a priority for Waxahachie ISD

As the state of Texas continues to advocate for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education, Waxahachie ISD is getting a head start.

WISD is pursuing STEM certifications at the teacher, campus and district levels, which district leaders say will add to the STEM education the district is already providing.

Dustin Binnicker, executive director of curriculum and instruction, said this comes when the Texas Education Agency (TEA) is preparing to release a STEM framework in 2024.

“As we see the new upcoming face of the STAAR test and we learn more about the upcoming challenges of the science TEKS (Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills) it’s clear the TEA truly values and champions STEM education in all classrooms to prepare our students for the ever-evolving future outside of school,” Binnicker said during an update at a recent WISD Board of Trustees meeting.

Binnicker said WISD has started this path earlier than most districts have. He said with the process WISD has undertaken it can receive district and campus distinctions in STEM education by 2024.

“WISD is ahead of the curve because we started this back in 2017,” Binnicker said.

WISD is partnering with the National Institute of STEM Education (NISE) to create a district-wide culture of continual improvement in teaching practices, which Melissa Abadie, director of STEM education, said is a key piece to STEM. She said NCSE recognizes schools for their commitment to, and growth in, teacher’s implementation of 21st Century and STEM strategies.

“When we look at STEM education a lot of people think it’s just science, technology, engineering and math and that it’s siloed in that area,” she said. “But what we know now, and what TEA has guided us toward, is that STEM education goes beyond that textbook definition and that it’s more of a mindset of education today. What we’re looking to get to is that student learning and student success at the highest level that we can.”

She said a core piece to STEM is the collaboration between disciplines of content and between teachers and students.

She said it promotes engagement and high action in the classroom.

“It’s about changing classrooms from being more teacher centered to more student centered where students are driving those learning opportunities, and our teachers are that important facilitator of just in time teaching when needed,” Abadie said.

She said STEM encourages students to be creative and reimagine how they view themselves.

“It’s about developing that growth mindset for our kids and our staff together,” Abadie said. “STEM education produces problem solvers and makers, and we know that makers are the ones who dream big, who take risks and who embrace challenges. And that’s what we want to see in our classrooms.”

Abadie said the goal is to get STEM education into every classroom.

WISD is working with NISE to receive certifications at the teacher, campus and district levels.

At the teacher level, teachers will go through a process that includes 38 indicators for best teaching practices. Once complete teachers will determine the level of STEM that would fit for their classroom. Abadie said 315 teachers are projected to receive this certification by 2024.

Superintendent Jerry Hollingsworth said this effort will go beyond enhancing STEM in the district.

“While this information focuses on STEM education this is just really good instructional practices,” Hollingsworth said.

At the campus level, Abadie and campus leaders will collaborate to determine what STEM would look like at that school. They will create a plan, goals, accountability measures and a STEM curriculum.

She said it’s projected that eight campuses will have received their certification by 2024. Wilemon STEAM Academy – WISD included the “A” in STEAM to include arts – opened in 2019, and WISD partnered with NISE and Texas A&M’s Spark program to help complete its National Certificate for STEM Teaching. In doing so it became one of 22 campuses nationwide to receive the certification.

Finley, Coleman and Howard middle schools and Marvin Elementary are expected to earn theirs this year. Waxahachie High School and two unnamed campuses are expected to reach that level at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

The district certification will include a plan to prepare students for post-secondary education. A STEM leadership team worked with NISE to develop a list of 16 needs, and the district will work to achieve those going forward.

Abadie said these efforts would enhance the STEM efforts already taking place around the district.

“For example, many teachers incorporate project based learning into their classrooms daily,” Abadie said. “You will find maker space areas on some campuses. Robotics teams or the incorporation of robotics into content area lessons can be found on many campuses. Other pockets include STEAM family events, STEM field trips, STEM check-out supplies system, etc.”