Your favorite Ellis County businesses will be announced next week

Looking for the most popular hamburger restaurant in town? Or maybe the best mechanic?

Soon you can see who the community feels are the best at what they do.

The Waxahachie Daily Light and the Midlothian Mirror will present the 2021 Best of Ellis County in November. The 100 percent reader-nominated and selected contest celebrates the best Ellis County has to offer.

To kick off the awards presentation there will be an online gala-style event at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 to celebrate the winners. Celebrity guests for the show include news personality Jenna Bush Hager, actor Alfonso Ribeiro, business expert Lori Allen, physical trainer Jillian Michaels and celebrity chef Carla Hall.

To watch the live show go to https://yourchoiceawards.com/waxahachie/.

In addition a special section will run in the Nov. 7 edition of the Daily Light and the Nov. 11 issue of the Mirror highlighting the winners.

The process began in the summer when residents were asked to nominate their favorite business in various categories. The top three nominees in each category moved on to the voting round, which took place Aug. 13-29.

Among the 14 main categories are shopping, dining, entertainment and leisure, beauty and health, and vehicle services. Within those residents could vote in various subcategories.