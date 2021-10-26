Texas Country Reporter Festival returns, and it's just what everyone needed

Perhaps it was making up for lost time, or maybe it was the milestone celebration for both The Texas Country Reporter Festival and its namesake.

Either way, the 25th annual Texas Country Reporter Festival in Waxahachie showed why it’s one of the largest, if not the largest, one-day festivals in the country.

A record crowd – early estimates indicate approximately 50,000 people – attended Saturday’s festival, which in part was a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first episode of “Texas Country Reporter,” hosted by Bob and Kelli Phillips.

Since 1972, Bob Phillips has traveled around Texas telling the stories of the state’s most interesting people. The show, originally called “4 Country Reporter,” airs weekly on local affiliate stations in Texas and worldwide.

The Texas Country Reporter Festival has taken place in Waxahachie for 20 years. The first five years, it took place in Dallas.

Saturday’s event included food, arts and crafts, a car show and live music from bands including the headliner Little Texas.

In fact, the festival went bigger this year, with twice as many food trucks as previous festivals, 50 percent more vendors, a second entertainment stage and an expanded area of the festival near Railyard Park.

“We wondered if we had spread it too thin,” Bob Phillips said. “But from the very beginning, there were crowds all over. We made it bigger and better, and we still filled it up.”

After all, it was an important event.

“All you have to do to see the importance of this festival is look at the crowd and the looks on their faces,” Bob Phillips said. “It was evident from the get-go that people were ready to get out of their houses and have some fun.”

Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic took that away in 2020.

“For 24 years, we had this festival, and then (the pandemic) hits,” Phillips said. “So we couldn’t have one last year, and it was sad. But now, everybody was ready to get out, kick up their heels and make up for lost time.”

The vendors agreed. Chad Wilson of Slaton Bakery has been coming to the festival since 2016.

“It’s good to see people that I haven’t seen in two years,” Wilson said. “People are glad to be out of their houses and just be normal.”

For Michelle Kilborn of Cakes By Birdie, this was her first year at the festival after she was supposed to make her debut in 2020.

“People are getting out, and there are smiles on their faces,” Kilborn said. “They’re supporting local people and supporting local businesses. That’s exciting in itself.”

Rob Sellers of Sellers Bat Company also reflected on the importance of the festival coming back.

“You don’t know how much you enjoy something until it is taken away from you,” Sellers said. “It’s good to be around all of these people. I know we’re not out of the pandemic, but we’re getting closer. And we won’t take this for granted.”

Throughout the day, Bob and Kelli Phillips mingled with festival goers, talking about his show and posing for pictures.

For many vendors, it was a reunion. Many who had booths set up had been featured on “Texas Country Reporter” over the years.

Dawna Gillespie of Dawna Gillespie Adornments was on the show in September of 2020 after gallery owners in Lubbock contacted the show to submit her name.

“It’s been wonderful,” Gillespie said. “After the show, I sold quite a few pieces on our website. It’s helped me gain national collectors. It lets people know about crafts they might not have otherwise seen.”

Gillespie said the show has not only brought attention to local business owners, but it has also told the stories of Texans.

“It’s been tremendous. It’s an iconic show,” Gillespie said. “It gets people to know about parts of Texas they’re not familiar with.”

Sellers has been attending the festival since 2000 and was featured on “Texas Country Reporter” in 1998. He was happy to see the show get honored for 50 years on the air.

“They have done a great job of giving us feel good stories,” Sellers said. “There are a lot of good people in Texas, and when they tell their stories, we know those people are real. They’re great neighbors and represent Texas in a great way.”

Bob Phillips said the show’s longevity still surprises him.

“I never expected it,” he said. “We went through the first few shows, even the first 10-15 years' worth of shows, and then I’d look up and realize it’s been 50 years.”

Bob Phillips said “Texas Country Reporter” is the longest running independently produced show in U.S. history.

“It’s mind-boggling to me,” he said. “We’re not ‘Survivor’ or ‘The Voice.’ We’re a weekly show about Texas and Texans. So to last that long and have the dedication viewers have given to it is amazing.”