After beating testicular cancer, Waxahachie detective helps raise awareness

James Taylor knows most men don’t like to talk about testicular cancer.

But Taylor doesn’t mind. In fact, when it comes to talking about the disease, he’s an open book.

Taylor, a detective for the Waxahachie Police Department, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2008.

He said he noticed something wasn’t right one day when he was performing a self examination. He went to see his doctor, and after a series of tests, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. He said it took just 30 days to go from Stage 1 to Stage 4.

“It was not a good outlook,” Taylor said. “Usually when you have Stage 4, you don’t come back from it.”

What followed was multiple surgeries, a lot of uncertainty and plenty of prayers.

But in October of 2008, Taylor was declared cancer free. Now he is turning his attention to helping others avoid going through what he did.

For the last six years, Taylor has led an effort by the police department to raise money for the Testicular Cancer Foundation (TCF), which provides education, awareness and support for those who have or have beaten the disease. Over the years, Taylor has become involved with TCF and has embraced the camaraderie that has come with it.

“For me, the biggest thing is that I want to spread awareness,” Taylor said. “I want to make sure that nobody goes through what I and these other guys have gone through.”

The effort began in 2015 when Police Chief Wade Goolsby heard of Taylor’s story of survival and decided he wanted the police department to raise awareness about testicular cancer. That year, the male officers joined the “Movember” movement where officers pay money to grow out their beards – most departments don’t allow facial hair. In addition, Taylor, with the help of fellow officers, began selling T-shirts to raise money for the organization. Officers raised $4,000 that year, with $2,000 of it going to TCF and $2,000 going to a prostate cancer organization. Taylor soon decided to focus all of his efforts on TCF.

In 2017, the department started selling hats and added sponsors on the back of the shirts in 2018. In 2019, they began selling decals. It wasn’t long before WPD had raised the most money for TCF out of all the police departments in Texas.

Saturday marked the kickoff for this year’s fundraising efforts as the department set up a booth at the Texas Country Reporter Festival to sell merchandise. Taylor said officers sold everything they had.

Officers also handed out flyers with “shower cards,” which give instructions on how to give a self examination.

Taylor said having a presence at Saturday’s festival was big for the cause, and he credits his fellow officers for helping in his campaign.

“I never knew what was involved in the logistics to get officers to sell shirts,” he said. “I mean, I’m asking these guys to take time from their families and help with a booth.”

But he said it was worth it. While Taylor doesn’t have final numbers, he said he’s fairly certain the department raised more money this year than ever before when combining the merchandise sales, the department’s online donation option and the internal Movember program.

Not only do these fundraisers allow Taylor to support the organization that does so much, but it lets him share his story and the importance of paying attention to your body.

“If it’s detected early, it has a 99 percent treatable rate,” Taylor said.

Taylor points to various statistics that illustrate why he does what he does. Taylor said one male is diagnosed with testicular cancer each day, and one person dies from the disease each day.

He said while some sources vary, it’s widely believed the most common age range to develop testicular cancer is between the ages of 15 and 34. Though he said other studies say the range is 15 to 50.

“But it can happen at any time,” Taylor said.

Further, he said there are few indicators as to who is likely to develop the disease.

“There is no family disposition,” Taylor said. “I had none in my family, and I ended up with one of the worst ones.”

In addition to raising money, Taylor has become more involved with TCF, which includes attending weekend conferences. It’s there that his passion for the cause has really taken off.

“All these guys have a story that’s as huge as my story,” Taylor said. “These guys have gone through as much, if not more, than me.”

Taylor said he is drawn to TCF’s mission, which includes providing support to men at a time they are facing some of the biggest fears of their life.

“I see lives change with what TCF does,” Taylor said.

One thing he has learned from his involvement in TCF is how to effectively spread awareness. That includes passing out cards that show men how to check themselves for possible signs of testicular cancer.

“I love selling the shirts and the hats,” Taylor said. “But what’s most important is a shower card for self exams.”

Another thing he has learned – not to give up.

“I talked to my doctor, and he said, ‘You shouldn’t be here,’” Taylor said. “I heard that numerous times. So I’m definitely glad to be here.”

To donate to TCF, go to https://give.beardpatrol.org/team/waxahachiepolicedepartment.