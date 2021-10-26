FM 1446 to close Friday

Weather permitting, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close Farm-to-Market 1446 (FM 1446) in both directions between Dillon Street and College Street in Waxahachie from 7 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday.

Traffic will be detoured to the Interstate 35E (I-35E) frontage roads and FM 66. The closure is related to the US Highway 77 (US 77) bridge replacement project.

Drivers should exercise caution and expect delays or seek alternate routes.

Visit www.DriveTexas.org for more information about this road closure and others.