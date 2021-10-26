Halloween activities are plentiful around Waxahachie

With Halloween coming up Sunday several churches and other organizations in Ellis County are hosting different ways to celebrate this holiday this week.

First United Methodist Church Waxahachie, 505 W. Marvin Ave., will host a drive thru pumpkin party from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.

The event will include games, prizes, candy and dinner.

The city of Waxahachie is hosting Trick or Treat on the Square from 3-5 p.m. Thursday.

Families are encouraged to dress up in a Halloween costume and visit the downtown merchants.

Wagon Wheel Cowboy Church, located at 328 Hoyt Road in Waxahachie, will host the harvest festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The event will include a petting zoo, hayride, live music, games, a chuck wagon and more. Admission is free.

The second annual Tomahawks Halloween Candy Hustle will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at T.C. Wilemon Football Field.

There will be candy, music and games. This event is open to the community of Waxahachie and all surrounding cities.

The Avenue Church, located at 1761 US 77 in Waxahachie, will host the 11th annual Fall Carnival at 6 p.m. Saturday. The free festival will include carnival rides, inflatables, food and drinks for purchase and more.

Also Saturday, Dirty South Showoffs will host a trunk or treat car show from 7-11 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 2301 Ennis Parkway in Ennis.

Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm, 1530 Indian Creek Drive in Midlothian will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

The farm includes hayrides, corn-mazes, barrel train rides, hay pyramid climbs, animal interactions, chalk tractor art, photo opportunities and more.

Cost is $12 per person. Children 2 and younger can get in for free, and seniors ages 55 and older, veterans and responders can enter for $10.

On Sunday, The Bridge Church, 375 N. Rogers, will host its fall festival from 4-7 p.m. The event will include games and candy handouts.

First United Methodist Church Red Oak will host a trunk or treat event from 2-4 p.m.

Sunday will also be the last day for the church’s pumpkin patch. The church is located at 600 Daubitz Drive.