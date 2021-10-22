Search crews locate Waxahachie drowning victim

Friday afternoon search crews recovered the body of a man who drowned Wednesday in Blue Lake behind Home Depot in Waxahachie.

The man is identified as 30-year-old Eduardo Hernandez of Midlothian.

Rescue crews began the search after police received a call of a possible drowning around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Chris Dickinson of the Waxahachie Police Department said Hernandez and his roommate jumped off a rock ledge and planned to swim across the lake and reach a fountain on the other side.

Dickinson said as they got close to the other side the man became in distress and went under. The roommate couldn’t reach him, so she went to get help.

Crews from the Waxahachie Fire Department, Grand Prairie Fire Department and Hood County searched for the body each day until it was too dark to continue. Dickinson said cadaver dogs were also been used.

He said the cold temperatures of the water could be the reason the body didn’t immediately surface.

Police said based on the initial investigation no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Det. McCorkle at 469-309-4431.