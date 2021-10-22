Fun run in Waxahachie to help the homeless

Many nonprofit organizations saw the demand for their services surge during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But leaders at Waxahachie-based Daniel’s Den say their service level has remained consistent before and during the pandemic.

And because of that, the need for funding has been consistent, too.

Daniel’s Den, which for the last 20 years has provided various resources to those facing homelessness, will host a fun run/walk at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at First Christian Life Center.

Money raised will go toward the services and transitional housing Daniel’s Den provides on a regular basis.

Joy Ranton, executive director of Daniel’s Den, said the organization averages approximately 800 calls a year – both pre-pandemic and during.

Daniel’s Den offers help in a variety of ways. As part of its case management services, Daniel’s Den offers a transitional housing program, Samaritan House, which provides housing assistance, programs to help individuals get into school or to get their GED, training for individuals on financial management, and connections to resources, such as addiction counseling. It also offers childcare and medical exams. Ranton said transportation is a key part to the program.

“If we don’t provide transportation for job searching, to get to work or for childcare, then it was all for naught,” Ranton said.

But the program is not a handout. Marilyn Langenheder, with Daniel’s Den, said the transitional house limits its services to those who are serious about getting help.

“This is for people who want to get out of their situation,” Langenheder said. “They need to talk to us themselves. They need to be in Ellis County, and they have to be referred to us by a church or the police.”

Daniel’s Den works with the individual through various trainings to get them to a place where they can make it on their own.

“This isn’t about temporary help,” Ranton said. “It’s about long-term help and getting their life on track so they can be self sufficient.”

Ranton said the organization has been successful in its mission. She said 82 percent of the transitional house clients have successfully completed the program, moved into permanent housing and have become self-sufficient members of society.

The transitional house is available to single women, women with children and legally married couples only who live in Ellis County.

The organization also offers emergency shelter where an individual can receive food, a bath, clothes, toiletries and a bed. This is available to anyone who is referred to by law enforcement or a hospital.

Those in need of emergency assistance will receive help obtaining a long-term facility, which often means transportation to that facility, gas money or a bus ticket to a family or friend’s home.

“It’s very difficult to move from point A to point B,” Ranton said.

Among the services Daniel’s Den provided in 2020 was 846 nights in the transitional shelter, 4,860 miles in transportation assistance, 30 nights in motel vouchers and 102 articles of clothing.

The 1.25-mile walk/run will include treats, a photo booth and prizes for the captain with the largest group, most donations raised and the fastest time. The Shining Knife food truck will also be on hand.

And in the spirit of Halloween, and having fun after a rough year and a half, costumes are encouraged.

Registration information is available at danielsdenelliscounty.org or on Eventbrite or Facebook.