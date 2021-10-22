Crews continue search for possible drowning victim in Waxahachie

A 30-year-old man reportedly drowned at Blue Lake, located behind Home Depot in Waxahachie, on Wednesday.

Rescue crews began the search after police received a call of a possible drowning around 5 p.m. Wednesday. But as of Friday afternoon the individual had not been located.

Lt. Chris Dickinson of the Waxahachie Police Department said a man and his roommate jumped off a rock ledge and planned to swim across the lake and reach a fountain on the other side.

Dickinson said as they got close to the other side the man became in distress and went under. The roommate couldn’t reach him, so she went to get help.

Crews from the Waxahachie Fire Department, Grand Prairie Fire Department and Hood County searched for the body each day until it was too dark to continue. Dickinson said cadaver dogs have also been used.

He said the cold temperatures of the water could be the reason the body didn’t immediately surface.

The name of the victim has not been released as of Friday afternoon.

Police said based on the initial investigation no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective McCorkle at 469-309-4431.

For updates go to waxahachietx.com.