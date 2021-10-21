FM 66 traffic switch this weekend

Daily Light report

Weather permitting, the Texas Department of Transportation will perform a traffic switch on Farm-to-Market 66 at Coffee Branch in Maypearl on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Westbound traffic will shift to the new eastbound section of the bridge, which will be used as one shared lane controlled by traffic lights.

The traffic switch will allow crews to conduct demolition and reconstruction work as part of the FM 66 bridge replacement project. The $1.3 million project is scheduled for completion in June 2022.

Drivers should exercise caution and expect delays or seek alternate routes.

Message boards will alert drivers of the temporary traffic pattern. Visit www.DriveTexas.org for more information about this road closure and others.