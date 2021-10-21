Possible drowning reported in Waxahachie

The Waxahachie Police and Fire Departments are on scene of an apparent drowning at Blue Lake, located behind Home Depot on Highway 77.

According to Waxahachie police dispatchers received a call around 5 p.m. Wednesday stating an adult man who went underwater while swimming. A search was conducted until it became too dark, and the search was resumed Thursday morning at sunrise.

Divers from Waxahachie and Grand Prairie Fire Departments are searching the lake in an attempt to recover the person. The identity of the deceased will be withheld until family notification.

Based on the initial investigation, there is no foul play suspected.

The scene is active, and all residents are asked to avoid the area until the operation is complete. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective McCorkle at 469-309-4431.