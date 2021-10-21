Dominion Park to give Waxahachie variety of housing styles

The Waxahachie City Council on Monday approved a zoning change and a developers agreement for a project that is expected to give the city what some call a needed variety in its housing stock.

The approvals pave the way for Dominion Park, a master planned community that will be located at 401 Ovilla Road.

According to the developer Waxahachie One Development, Dominion Park will feature 207 homes with a variety of lot sizes.

There will be 121 lots less than 10,000 square feet, which is a reduction from 134 lots when the council denied this request earlier in the year, and there will be 86 lots greater than 10,000 square feet, up from 75.

Sixty percent of the homes are expected to be a mix of contemporary, modern farm, traditional and Tudor home styles. Officials said the market would dictate how the remaining homes would be built.

Home sizes are expected to range from 2,200 square feet to 4,200 square feet.

“What we’re presenting here on 78 acres is in my opinion the most comprehensive plan of its size in the city,” said Brett Hess, real estate broker for the project.

Hess said 40 percent of the lots will have widths of 60 feet, which is larger than most in the city. It will also include 70- and 80-foot-wide lots.

“So when you drive down the road, you’re going to have a mix of housing styles and lot styles,” Hess said.

He said with seven variations of each housing style and four to five elevations for each model, there could be 35 styles in each category.

“You won’t have a big repeat in this development,” Hess said.

Amenities include parks, a playground, multipurpose sports courts and community gathering areas. Hess said there will be two connections for trails the school district has planned that will go to the FM 875 and Highway 287 intersection, and Dominion Park will also have two roundabouts.

George Salvador, the project’s developer, said the average cost will be $200 per square foot.

Councilman Travis Smith voted against the motion, saying he was concerned about how this would impact home values.

“We hear continually about the values of homes and how they continue to increase,” Smith said. “By approving this, we are going to knowingly … allow these homes to come in at $200 a square foot. We’re currently in that $138 to $145 range. To do this would even begin to expedite that increase in our home values now. And we’re doing that by sacrificing what I feel like is a whole lot here.”

He was also concerned on the traffic impact along Ovilla Road.

Shon Brooks, director of planning, said the road north of the Highway 287 bypass is planned to be expanded in the future, and he said the city has asked TxDOT to expand the road south of the bypass. But a time line and funding sources are unclear.

Councilwoman Melissa Olson supported the project.

“I think it’s important to keep in mind that we need different price points,” Olson said. “It’s not my price point, but a lot of people can afford that and do want to live in a place like that. So I think it’s important that we have a variety of price points in our city.”