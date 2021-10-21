ECSO seizes drugs, guns in arrest

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office announced the seizure of drugs and firearms, as well as one arrest during a pre-dawn raid in Waxahachie early on Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, its Special Response Team executed a narcotics search warrant in the 100 block of Sandy Lane, which is just off Grove Creek Road. As a result of the search, investigators located and seized cocaine (cut with fentanyl), Xanax pills that tested positive for methamphetamine, THC wax and multiple firearms.

Angel Uveda, 26, of Waxahachie was taken into custody. Uveda faces a total of four charges related to manufacture or delivery of controlled substances and was being held in the Wayne McCollum Detention Facility on a total bail of $40,000.

“A great job by our Special Investigation Unit (Narcotics) as well as our Special Response Team (SWAT)!” Ellis County Sheriff Brad Norman posted on social media. “Thank you all for what you do!”