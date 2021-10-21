County court OKs driveway access

After circling back to the issue that was brought up at their last meeting, Ellis County Commissioners reluctantly but unanimously agreed Tuesday to a one-time variance that allows individual driveways within a development to open up on future major thoroughfares.

Developers of the Cunningham Estates development on the western edge of Waxahachie redrew plans to reduce the number of outward-facing lots from 23 to nine. Commissioners followed suit with a one-time variance to allow these “estate lot” driveways to have access to exterior county roads in the proposed subdivision.

County development director Alberto Mares said staff recommended approval with a few conditions that mainly concern the intersection of Old Maypearl Road and Cunningham Meadows Road, which has been a focus of the county in recent weeks.

The Commissioners’ Court on Sept. 7 approved a traffic flow change at the intersection of Cunningham Meadows and Old Maypearl where a curve at that intersection was converted into a one-way turn lane for motorists heading south and turning west.

Mares said the size of the lots facing county roads were redrawn to make them larger, thereby increasing the distance interval between driveways. The new plan splits up the direct driveways between the rtwo intersecting roadways to minimize impact of traffic, with five driveways on Cunningham Meadows and four on Old Maypearl.

The county’s developmental policy is that any development with interior roads must have homes that face the interior. Public speakers pointed out that the request for the variance goes against this policy, and noted several traffic hazards on the existing roads that could be exacerbated by construction trucks. Other issues such as drainage and mailboxes were brought up.

Traffic safety at the intersection of FM 66 and Cunningham Meadows Road was also brought up. Blinking lights were installed at the intersection a few years ago, but the junction remains hazardous, some residents said.

However, commissioners OK’d the measure with the idea that the area is in the extraterritorial jurisdiction, or ETJ, of Waxahachie and will someday be subject to the ordinances of the city.

Developer Lance Rust told commissioners that turning the lots to face the interior would increase the density of the subdivision and create even more traffic on overtaxed county roads.

Because Ellis County is a so-called “Tier 2” county, residents cannot be annexed into a city unless it is voluntary, Precinct 3 Commissioner Paul Perry said. Therefore, the county will not likely be able to improve roads serving the new subdivisions.

‘The big picture is we have folks who moved out to the country and they want that lifestyle,” Perry said. “But all of our resources are limited.”

But because the area is in the Waxahachie ETJ, Mares said, any future right-of-way dedication would eventually have to conform with Waxahachie ordinances.

All members of the court were present.

Other items

• Commissioners received a presentation by Berry Dunn on the county’s justice and public safety system needs assessment. Following the presentation, the court agreed to solicit bids for selection of justice and public safety software, and gave Dunn the go-ahead for the next phase of the county software project.

• The court authorized County Judge Todd Little to sign the UT Southwestern Medical Center Mobile Mammography service agreement.

• Following a short presentation, the county Meals on Wheels grant program was approved for the 2022 fiscal year.

• Dr. Donald Kelm of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension District 8 gave a presentation on the agency’s annual program.

• Commissioners held a public hearing, followed by a vote to ratify the 2021-2022 budget. The county total tax rate of 33.9338 cents was also ratified.

• Approved consent agenda consisted of previous meeting minutes, acceptance of various reports, budgetary line-item transfers, and a $12,588 increase in the Road and Bridges Equipment fund balance due to receipt of an insurance claim.

• The court approved a plat for a 5.243–acre property on the north side of Alsdorf Road near Ennis; released a drainage maintenance bond for the Ike Farms development at the southwest corner of Ike Road and FM 878 in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Waxahachie; approved a replat of a 10-acre property on the north side of FM 85 near Ennis; and released a maintenance bond for Pioneer Point, Phases III and IV, on the north side of FM 66 in the Waxahachie ETJ.

• Also approved were a plat of a 4-acre property on the south side of Mulkey Road in the Waxahachie ETJ, and the acceptance of a performance bond on the 129-acre Oak Creek Ranch development east of the intersection of Skinner Road and FM 875 in the Midlothian ETJ.

• Commissioners approved the purchase of a 2021 F600/F650 for the Precinct 1 Commissioner in an amount of $130,377.

• Furniture and installation services for the Sheriff’s Office were approved for $60,281, and remodeling services from Lookup Properties, Inc. were approved in the amount of $236,759. Both will be paid from a water damage insurance claim.

• The court agreed to solicit bids for a medical doctor with staff to administer monoclonal antibodies. In a separate motion, commissioners amended the agreement among the county, MDLabs LLC and the city of Ferris providing for a monoclonal antibody infusion clinic to add a termination notice.

• A $300,000 yearly payment to the Texas County and District Retirement System was approved to pay down Ellis County liability.

• Commissioners authorized Sheriff Brad Norman to enter into an expanded subscription agreement with Guardian Tracking, which will provide software subscriptions for the entire agency at a yearly fee of $7,340.

• The Texas Association of Counties workers’ compensation program was renewed for the 2022 plan year.

• Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery was authorized to terminate an engagement agreement with Campbell & Associates Law Firm, P.C. concerning a Texas State Bar administrative matter.

• Following an executive session, the court took no public action.