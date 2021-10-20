Red Oak ISD to allow parents, visitors back on campus under color-coded system

Following sustained low active COVID cases across the district, Red Oak ISD will begin allowing parents and visitors back on school campuses under a new color-coded system.

“We have been extremely cautious re-opening after high COVID cases at the start of the year, especially with our younger students at elementary schools who cannot acquire the vaccine,” said Superintendent Brenda Sanford. “We feel after sustaining low numbers for many weeks, we will re-open our doors to parents, visitors, and volunteers under a COVID color-coded system with detailed guidance beginning November 1.”

Existing processes, which are posted on the district’s website, will remain in place until Nov. 1, including campus access by parents by appointment only.

Beginning Nov. 1

COVID Protocols – Color-Coded System

The COVID Dashboard will be updated with a color block for each campus and the district as a whole. In addition, color cards will be posted on the main doors at each campus with the protocols below.

Red – 10% or more of a campus or district count with COVID positive cases

* Virtual/online learning or possible closure

Orange – 6% or more of a campus or district count with COVID positive cases

* No parent/visitors allowed

* No indoor group gatherings or assemblies

* Masks highly recommended

* Social distancing enhanced as feasible

Yellow – 2% or more of a campus or district count with COVID positive cases

* Parents/visitors by appointment only

* Masks recommended

* Outdoor events preferred; indoor events must be below 50% capacity

Green – less than 2% of a campus or district count with COVID positive cases

* Masks optional

* Events and assemblies allowed indoor or outdoor, indoor may have capacity limitations – this includes fine arts performances being open to parent/visitor attendance especially evening performances.

* Resume normal parent/visitor campus access (classroom visits by appointment, lunch visits allowed; campuses may have a certain section for this)

* Classroom parties may have 1-2 parent volunteers; limited for social distancing. Food items for parties should continue to be individually packaged or served by adults.

* Signage on the door of building entrance and by sign-in sheet – indicating parent/visitor responsibilities and the color-coded sheet with guidance.

Campus/district color will be noted on the dashboard online starting Nov. 1.

Contact tracing will continue for staff and students at the elementary schools, however, ROISD will not contact trace parents or visitors.

"We look forward to seeing our parents, visitors, and volunteers back on campuses," Sanford said.