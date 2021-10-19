Waxahachie breaks ground on city hall annex

Waxahachie leaders celebrated the beginning of a big project Friday that will help address the city’s continued growth.

City officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new city hall annex building, which will be located across the street from the current city hall.

Mayor Doug Barnes said this project has been a point of discussion for three years and that the facility will be important to the city’s future.

“Our community is growing,” Barnes said after the groundbreaking. “There is a need for our citizens. There haven’t been any additions to our city hall complex in the last 20 years.”

Barnes said the facility will handle not only the increased demand residents have now, but also the growing staff.

He said the 40,000-square-foot, two-story facility will likely house the city’s planning, public works and building inspections departments, as well as the Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Chamber of Commerce.

“The most appropriate space is across the current city hall,” Barnes said.

Once complete, he said the annex will provide a new view of what downtown Waxahachie should be.

“When you go north on Highway 77 and you get to the viaduct you’ll see a pictorial of the downtown,” Barnes said. “The plan is to improve the downtown area, and the annex will do that.”

Barnes said the annex will have a plaza next to it with a small retail building to help create a city complex.

Completion is expected in the fall of 2022.