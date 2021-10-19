Sex offender sentenced to two consecutive life terms

A Dallas man was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison Tuesday after authorities say he sexually abused two children in Ellis and Tarrant counties.

Christopher Mabe, 25, was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after two 13-year-old girls told authorities Mabe began sexually abusing them from the time they were around 8 years old until the time they were 10, according to a release from the Ellis County District Attorney’s office.

“Sex offenders will be held accountable for their actions in Ellis County. My office will vigorously prosecute and demand adherence to the law for the protection of sexual abuse victims and all citizens in Ellis County,” said Ellis County District Attorney Ann Montgomery.

Mabe was tried as an adult since he was 20 years old when the girls came forward in April of 2016.

According to the release the girls’ parents didn’t want the girls to testify, but they wanted Mabe to have a chance to receive rehabilitation since he was 14-16 when the abuse occurred.

“Taking Mabe’s age at the time of the offenses into account and also considering the wishes of the victims’ parents to not require the children to testify, the state provided Mabe the opportunity to complete deferred adjudication community supervision instead of serving a prison sentence,” the release stated. “On October 5, 2018, Mabe pled guilty to the offenses, however, his guilt was deferred, and he was placed on community supervision for 10 years with several required conditions that were specific to sex offender community supervision.”

Authorities say Mabe violated several conditions, the release stated, such as failing to register as a sex offender, consuming alcohol and illegal substances, traveling outside of the county without permission, being unsuccessfully discharged from sex offender treatment, violating child safety zones and being in the presence of minors.

In June 2019 the state filed a motion to adjudicate, alleging several violations. The revocation process began Nov. 3, 2020 and resumed Oct. 19, 2021.

According to the release supervision officers stated Mabe “minimized the abuse perpetrated on the two girls, and that Mabe’s failure to take full responsibility for his criminal conduct inhibited his rehabilitation.”

Supervision officers went on to say that even after they confronted Mabe about his violations he said, “he knew he was going to get revoked, so he was going to do what he wanted to do anyway.”

The release stated prosecutors detailed how the abuse affected the two girls and that they continue to struggle with the abuse.

Prosecutors requested that Mabe be adjudicated “guilty” and sentenced to a higher range of punishment as well as requesting that the sentences run consecutively, the release stated.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first-degree felony that carries a punishment range of 5-99 years in prison, or a term of life. With this being consecutive sentences one sentence won’t begin until the other one has ended.

Judge Bob Carroll of the 40th District Court heard testimony, adjudicated Mabe guilty and sentenced Mabe to two consecutive life terms. Assistant County and District Attorneys Grace Pandithurai, Marina Thomas and Richard Reed prosecuted the case.