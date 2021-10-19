Speakers get five minutes at Waxahachie council meetings

The Waxahachie City Council on Monday approved a resolution to limit the amount of time a resident can speak during public participation to five minutes.

The council discussed the idea at a public work session earlier this month, saying a limit was needed to respect everyone’s time.

Monday, two residents took issue with the rule for several reasons, including that it was listed on the consent agenda.

“I feel like it’s a slap in the face, underminded and underhanded to slide this in under the consent agenda without having a public hearing or letting the public make any public comments about you guys limiting the public comments,” said resident Chris Wright.

Wright said while residents were allowed to attend the work session, there wasn’t a forum for them to make comments about this idea at that meeting. He said residents could make comments about the item during public participation at regular meetings afterward, but there can’t be dialogue between the council and the residents at that time.

Wright said he believes the rule was made in response to resident Alan Fox, who at times speaks for more than five minutes at council meetings.

Fox, too, disagreed with the resolution, saying it limits what residents can say.

“They are not allowed to express themselves fully,” Fox said. “Now as this is a public forum if the council doesn’t get the crux of this person is trying to say, how can the council act with the true understanding of what the citizen is trying to say and represent their interests along with the interests of all the citizens of Waxahachie?”

Fox also questioned what would happen if someone goes over five minutes since the resolution doesn’t provide a penalty.

“What if a citizen decided to challenge that, spoke 10 minutes, spoke eight minutes? What would happen?” Fox said. “There is nothing in this resolution specifying that.”

Toward the end of the meeting City Attorney Robert Brown said while the resolution doesn’t create a criminal penalty there is an existing state law that makes it illegal to disrupt a public meeting.

“In very rare instances I’ve seen in my 30-plus years speakers have refused to sit down because they’ve gone over their time and have been told time and time and time again,” Brown said, “then the chair does have the ability to ask the police to remove that person because you would be in violation of a penal law when an entity has set a time limit.”

He said that type of violation is a Class B misdemeanor.

Councilwoman Melissa Olson voted against the motion but later said she did so because she agrees the item should have been a public hearing item.

“I do believe, however, that five minutes is very fair,” Olson said. “I want to encourage folks to reach to council via phone, email, especially if you feel like you need more than five minutes. Because we don’t want anyone to feel like they’re limited.”