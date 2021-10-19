Henry Brun & The Latin Playerz to perform Oct. 30

Staff report

The Waxahachie Symphony Association presents Henry Brun & The Latin Playerz on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at SAGU’s Hagee Auditorium.

Percussion dynamo Henry Brun is hailed as one of the most talented professional musicians and Latin band leaders in the southwestern United States.

Performing with his award winning ensemble The Latin Playerz, Brun's music is noted for its dynamic blend of rhythm and blues, swing, and straightforward jazz with a Latin beat that's sure to get you on you feet! Brun has performed on more than 800 recordings, including numerous Grammy-winning and gold / platinum-award winning albums.

Adult tickets are $20 and children 18 and under are free. Complete concert and ticket information is available at waxahachiesymphony.org.